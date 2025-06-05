'It's been fun' | Loveland ice cream shop creates sweet opportunities for people with disabilities

LOVELAND, Ohio — A new ice cream shop in Loveland is serving up more than just delicious homemade treats — it's creating meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities.

ScoopAble Ice Cream, which celebrated its grand opening last weekend, is already gaining community support for both its homemade flavors and inclusive hiring practices.

Owner Amy Pennington opened the shop after recognizing a significant need in the community.

"Through me and my adventures of opening a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities, having two kids of my three with disabilities, and the need of the individuals in that community to have fair and reasonable employment opportunities," Pennington said.

Pennington said there's an 80% unemployment rate among people with disabilities, highlighting the importance of inclusive workplaces like hers.

The shop currently employs 12 people, nine of whom have disabilities ranging from Down syndrome to autism.

"Everyone's unique and different and has their challenges and their strengths, so it's been fun working with them," Pennington said.

For 29-year-old Jacob Greer, working as a scooper has been transformative.

"For him, it just opened him up individually," Pennington said. "His parents are constantly saying, How happy he is when he comes home and how much joy a job like this brings him."

Amelia Cox, a customer, said she was drawn to the welcoming atmosphere.

"My mom knew that there would be people with Down Syndrome," Cox said. "She wanted to help support it."

Pennington said she couldn't be happier with her team.

"They are the most loyal and fun group of people. I couldn't ask for a better crew," said Pennington.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.