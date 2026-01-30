'It's a valuable resource' | Indiana wildlife sanctuary seeks community support to expand mission

RISING SUN, Ind. — An Indiana wildlife sanctuary that has been rehabilitating injured animals and educating the public for over 40 years is asking for help from the community as it works to expand its conservation mission.

The Red Wolf Sanctuary and Raptor Rehabilitation Center, located on 452 acres just outside of Rising Sun, Indiana, rehabilitates injured and orphaned wildlife ranging from foxes and wolves to eagles and bears. The nonprofit also provides homes for wild animals that were mistakenly raised as pets.

"Every story of every animal is inspirational, because most of them came from terrible backgrounds, like they were somebody's pet," said volunteer Linda Bill. "We have two foxes back here by the bobcats, that were both of them separate issues, but they were both in one of the snare traps".

The sanctuary has three main focus areas: rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife, providing family-friendly environmental education through guided tours and preserving habitats.

Each year, the facility rehabilitates and releases hundreds of animals.

"A lot of them let them go thinking that they're going to be able to be a wild fox, just because they are a fox. Once they're raised as a dog, they have no idea how to be a fox," Bill said.

The sanctuary is now looking to build more educational centers, expand enclosures and construct an intake center. However, weather conditions and a need for more volunteers and donations are holding the facility back from expanding.

Director Paul Strasser said the sanctuary started when he was "offered red wolves that came out of the wild" after working for 13 years at the Cincinnati Zoo.

"This is in the early 70s, before they were listed as an endangered species. So, we've got three different litters of Red Wolves from various parts of the country, and that's what started it," Strasser said.

Strasser has had this dream since he was a child and believes the expanded facility could become a tourist destination for the area.

"We will be the major tourist attraction for this part of you know, this area, and to that extent, it's a valuable resource. Again, it's a teaching facility. So kids are getting exposed to all kinds of different things," Strasser said.

The sanctuary's primary construction project for 2026 is a new raptor teaching center, though construction will wait until weather conditions improve. The facility also plans to build additional rehabilitation release enclosures to help animals return to the wild. These projects can range from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

The sanctuary continuously battles invasive species such as honey locust and indigo, manages prairies and brush piles and plants pollinator-friendly plots to enhance habitat for wildlife.

The facility welcomes both individual volunteers and large workgroups to help tackle bigger projects. The sanctuary also works with college interns who receive academic credit for their conservation work alongside other dedicated volunteers.

They accept financial donations as well as unseasoned meat, nuts and fruit to support the mission.

"I came here with my husband 10 years ago on a tour and told him I'm going to work here someday. It's my happy place," Bill said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the sanctuary's website at redwolf.org.