'It was the perfect location' | Independent pharmacy opening in NKY hopes to fill void in the community

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Northern Kentucky will soon have a new location to pick up your prescriptions.

LifeLine Pharmacy's grand opening at 136 Plaza Drive is scheduled for March 1.

The pharmacy is being opened by Joseph Wittrock and Wally Williams, alongside their staff, which includes members of Wittrock's family.

“We found it as a perfect location, right off 27, kind of in the central area of Campbell County," said Wittrock's son Jantzen, also LifeLine's administrative director.

WCPO 9 News LifeLine Pharmacy's location in Cold Spring, Ky.

Wittrock is one of LifeLine's two founders, who has worked with long-term pharmacy operations for almost 20 years. Their services have been helping local facilities including nursing homes, assisted living, rehabilitation centers and more.

Wittrock told WCPO 9 News that three other independently owned pharmacies in Alexandria, Ft. Wright and Ludlow closed their doors recently, so he decided it was up to him and his team to fill the gap.

"We're hoping it kind of just opens some more doors for us," Wittrock said.

Meet the family behind the pharmacy below:

Giving the people of Northern Kentucky and the entire Tri-State a new option to find their medicine is the goal.

"There was a big need there for the community, and so I kind of saw that opportunity of the community involvement that was needed," Wittrock said.

The Wittrocks told WCPO their focus is building a relationship with the community which will soon be their customers.

"They don’t want to wait in long lines, they want to go hey, I know those guys that’s my family, it’s practically the same way," said Jantzen Wittrock.

The Wittrocks said an independently owned pharmacy can foster special relationships that major stores can't.

"Big box stores are harder, you know? And it's no fault of their own. But, you know, independent pharmacies are different, it's kind of special.

LifeLine's CEO said his store may not have a big name, customers shouldn't worry about a big jump in prices.

"I would say we're going to be very competitive," said Wittrock.

During Saturday's grand opening, LifeLine will have a ribbon-cutting, giveaways and special discounts. The pharmacy is offering free deliveries for the first three months upon opening, for customers within 10 miles of the store.

More information on LifeLine pharmacy can be found on its website.