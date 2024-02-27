Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFinding Solutions

Actions

'It looks like it's been in the war': Pleasant Ridge community members want tattered American flag taken down

The company responsible for the flag said it will be switched out in the coming days
Flag
Andrew Rowan/WCPO
Flag on Montgomery Road in Pleasant Ridge
Flag
Posted at 6:35 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 18:35:11-05

CINCINNATI — The flag flying high on Montgomery Road in Pleasant Ridge has seen better days. Stars are missing, stripes are frayed and the bottom portion is ripped away from the top.

It makes nearby resident Sandy Coffey upset when she looks up at it.

“It looks like it’s been in the war,” she said. “Maybe it doesn’t matter to them, but it matters to me.”

Flag
Flag on Montgomery Road in Pleasant Ridge

Coffey’s home is decorated in Old Glory, from a 1777 Betsy Ross flag to mailboxes. Her father served in the U.S. Army in Germany in the 1940s.

“It’s just a symbol of the U.S. and we should respect it,” she said. “If you’re going to fly one, do it right or not at all.”

Rules for displaying the United States flag are governed by the U.S. flag code, which reads: “ The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Violations are not enforceable.

Air Force veteran Joe Baker knows the importance of respecting the stars and stripes. He talked to WCPO 9 News Anchor Craig McKee in a June 2020 Homefront about the importance of properly disposing flags, which includes a dignified burning ceremony.

But before the flag can be disposed of, it needs to be taken down.

While the flag sits behind Pleasant Ridge Montessori School, the site is operated by American Tower corporation.

A customer service representative contacted by WCPO said the fix should be “pretty easy” and that “we should be able to get back in contact with people who can fix the flag sooner rather than later.”

For Coffey, it’s just a waiting game: “[I’m] afraid of heights or I’d take it down!”

More Finding Solutions:
Proposed KY bill named for autistic boy who drowned in Ohio River Study to test air quality surrounding River Metals Recycling in Newport Tri-State gas are fluctuating; here are some ways to save money at the pump

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.