'It gets everybody together' | Bethel senior center helps residents stay active and social

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, email him at sam@wcpo.com.

Tuesday, an open room inside the Bethel Woods Elderly Complex became the center of a fiercely competitive afternoon of bingo.

"Do I get competitive? Why sure, I'm gonna win," resident Brenda McManaway said.

More than a dozen seniors who live in or around the center, or visited from different facilities across Clermont County, arrived at the newest Lifelong Learning Center.

“The socialization, I think, means a lot, mentally, physically," McManaway said.

The center is a collaborative effort between the Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority and Clermont Senior Services.

WCPO 9 News Seniors playing bingo in Bethel

“It’s free, so it’s an opportunity for them to be active, so we’ll have exercise, games, we’ll keep people cognitively sharp, and socialization is just so great for everyone," Jennifer Harcourt, Clermont County Senior Services community services director, said.

Watch to see how the Lifelong Learning Center is helping connect local seniors:

Bethel senior center helps residents stay active

The center had its ribbon-cutting on June 1. The Clermont Chamber of Commerce said the collaborative effort between CSS and CMHA is "expanding access to meaningful opportunities that keep residents active, connected and engaged in their community."

The afternoon of bingo on Tuesday went round after round, as residents tried different variations of the classic game.

“It gets everybody together. If we want, we can bring snacks or treats or something," resident Amber Cohorn said.

Cohorn said that just a few weeks ago, her boyfriend passed away. But she's making sure to utilize the center to keep up with socializing and making friends.

“That’s what he would want me to do instead of sitting at home, so I’m gonna do it," Cohorn said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com