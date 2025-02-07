'It centers me' | Nerve damage makes his feet numb. This 66-year-old uses Tai Chi to ease the pain

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jeff Frauenknecht bows. Then, he turns on the lights at an empty activity center in Kingswood Park.

It won't be empty for long.

“Here come the students,” he says.

The students are all 60 or older. The class is Tai Chi. Frauenknecht started learning the martial art because of numbness in his feet.

“It centers me,” the 66-year-old said. “I can’t tell you how much it’s helped.”

Now, he’s a teacher. He begins class by scrunching his fingers and saying good morning to everyone.

“Any movement is good movement,” he shouts.

Take a look inside a Tai Chi class for older adults:

This class helps older adults beat the risk of being hurt by falling

Frauenknecht doesn’t do anything fast. That’s the point. Tai Chi is about slow movements, breathing and balance.

“Stay loose,” he tells his class. “There’s no tension allowed in Tai Chi — even if you’re being filmed.”

The class laughs. And Frauenknecht pauses.

“Remember," he notes. "It’s the mindfulness of the Tai Chi that brings the health benefits."

Most people join to try to avoid falls. Because falling is one of the leading causes of injury and death in older adults. That’s why Ohio’s Council on Aging offers this class for free.

“Most people want to stay in their home and be independent for as long as possible,” said Paula Smith, director of communications for the nonprofit. “And programs like this really go a long way in helping them achieve that goal.”

Garry Florea retired last year. When asked how old he is, he laughs and says “66-plus.” He started coming to the class in the fall.

“Old age,” he says. Quickly followed by: “Bad knee.”

Keith BieryGolick Garry Florea joined the Tai Chi class in Deerfield Township after he retired. He says he uses the princples he learned there every day.

Then: “Come and join us.”

Because as much as the class is about preventing falls, it’s also about avoiding isolation. And when the class is over, Frauenknecht closes by thanking his students.

“See you on Tuesday,” he says.

….

Want to learn more?

Council on Aging offers other class and workshops around the Tri-State. They’re free, but you must be at least 60 years old. Caregivers are welcome, as well. For more information, visit the council’s website or call 513-345-8637. There are 3 ways people can get involved:

