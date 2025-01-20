'It can be debilitating' | Sickle cell patient encourages blood donations at MLK Day Blood Drive

CINCINNATI — More than 150 donors participated in the Hoxworth Blood Center's annual MLK Day Blood Drive at the National Railroad Freedom Center.

Carla Howard, a Hoxworth blood donor recruiter and sickle cell patient, was in attendance, sharing her story.

"My mother found out I had sickle cell at 2 years old," she said. "She stated that I was crying a cry she had never heard before."

Her sickle cell flare-ups feel like "someone just rapidly tapping nails in your joints," Howard said. She told us that she doesn't wish the feeling on anyone.

"It can be debilitating," Howard said.

According to the CDC, about 100,000 Americans have the genetic blood disorder, and 90% of them are Black. The CDC states that, on average, sickle cell disease reduces a patient's lifespan by more than 20 years, which is why Howard said is so passionate about blood donations.

"Some of us get blood transfusions every month," she said.

Blood donor and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporate member Jannet Myles said she donates for people like Howard and someone very close to her heart.

"I have an aunt who was full-blown sickle cell," Myles said.

She said she is honored to play a small part in a solution for patients.

"It's a lot of pain. People don't realize how painful it is," she said.

Myles said her aunt instilled a giving spirit in her, so she donates blood with a smile.

JoNell Lattimore, assistant field manager at Hoxworth, said the need for blood will always be there. He said they always encourage more Black donors as the sickle cell crisis continues.

"I just greatly appreciate individuals who give because blood donations do save my life on a daily basis," said Howard.