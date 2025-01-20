Watch Now
'It can be debilitating' | Sickle cell patient encourages blood donations at MLK Day Blood Drive

More than 150 people donated at the annual Hoxworth MLK Blood Drive
More than 100 people donated blood at a special drive in Cincinnati. The blood drive was a push to add to supplies needed for people with sickle cell disease.
Hoxworth MLK Day Blood Drive
CINCINNATI — More than 150 donors participated in the Hoxworth Blood Center's annual MLK Day Blood Drive at the National Railroad Freedom Center.

Carla Howard, a Hoxworth blood donor recruiter and sickle cell patient, was in attendance, sharing her story.

"My mother found out I had sickle cell at 2 years old," she said. "She stated that I was crying a cry she had never heard before."

Her sickle cell flare-ups feel like "someone just rapidly tapping nails in your joints," Howard said. She told us that she doesn't wish the feeling on anyone.

"It can be debilitating," Howard said.

Carla Howard: Hoxworth Blood Donor Recruiter and Sickle Cell patient

According to the CDC, about 100,000 Americans have the genetic blood disorder, and 90% of them are Black. The CDC states that, on average, sickle cell disease reduces a patient's lifespan by more than 20 years, which is why Howard said is so passionate about blood donations.

"Some of us get blood transfusions every month," she said.

Blood donor and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporate member Jannet Myles said she donates for people like Howard and someone very close to her heart.

Blood donor and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporate member Jannet Myles

"I have an aunt who was full-blown sickle cell," Myles said.

She said she is honored to play a small part in a solution for patients.

"It's a lot of pain. People don't realize how painful it is," she said.

Myles said her aunt instilled a giving spirit in her, so she donates blood with a smile.

JoNell Lattimore, assistant field manager at Hoxworth, said the need for blood will always be there. He said they always encourage more Black donors as the sickle cell crisis continues.

"The blood supply need is always there," Assistant Field Manager at Hoxworth JoNell Lattimore said.

Where you can become a donor:

"I just greatly appreciate individuals who give because blood donations do save my life on a daily basis," said Howard.

MLK Day Blood Drive
