'It brings our Middie families together' | Middie Meal Machine returns to feed students during summer break

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — School may be out, but efforts to ensure children who rely on school lunches have food during summer are still going strong in Middletown, where the Middie Meal Machine is back in service.

The food truck is providing more than just free hot meals — it's creating community connections throughout the district.

"It brings our Middie families together — sometimes we make friends here," said a student visiting the truck.

Starting Wednesday, June 4 and continuing all summer, the Middie Meal Machine will provide free meals for kids ages 2-18 and activities at various locations throughout Middletown.

The mobile food service, operated by Sodexo Food Service, can feed up to 300 students per stop. According to Sodexo, 88% of students in the district qualify for free lunch.

"Sometimes we are the only meal. And when they come to school that next day, then we have breakfast, then they get their lunch, and sometimes a snack, and it really is the only food they have until they get here, so continuing this through the summer for them is even more important," said Cindy Dezarn, general manager for Sodexo at Middletown Schools.

Learn more about how the food truck is fighting summer hunger in the video below:

Middletown students to get summer meals from the Middie Meal Machine

The Middie Meal Machine is open Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and all meals offered meet the national school lunch program nutrition standards.

We spoke with some parents who appreciate the program's thoughtful approach to nutrition.

"We really appreciate that they plan out entrees the kids really like — they bring fresh fruit and veggies for the kids so they can have a nice well well-rounded meal. It's just a great thing that Middletown does for us," said Mike Rossi.

Meal Machine chef Jerry Henderson has been ensuring every student is fed for seven years.

"When school's out, they usually don't get the nutrition they need, so this truck is paramount," Henderson said.

Since 2019, the Middie Meal Machine has traveled the district for school events, and when school is not in session, it travels for summer break, spring break and other holidays. The students themselves recognize the value of the program.

"It's way better than what we can get at a fast food place or anywhere — it's healthy— it's great," said a student.

The meals are free for all children 18 and under, and $4 for adults. All meals must be eaten on-site.

More information on summer meal programs across the Tri-State can be found here.

