'Inspiring a new generation of STEM' | Book festival to offer thousands of free STEM books to the Tri-State

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Thousands of free STEM books are coming to the Tri-State this weekend.

Through a partnership with the region's Blue Star Families, nonprofit First Book and General Motors, more than 29,000 books will be offered at a festival.

The STEM Book Family Festival will take place at the Lakota East Freshman Campus this Saturday, Oct. 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"This is the second year Blue Star Families has teamed up with General Motors and First Book. This is the first time here in our region," said Dr. Geri Lynn Maples, Dayton and Southwestern Ohio region chapter director for Blue Star Families. "When we were approached here in our chapter with this amazing opportunity, we automatically said, 'yes please bring those books and all that, they entail to our region.'"

Military families, Title 1 educators and community members will be able to choose from a wide variety of science, technology, engineering and mathematics books for all ages.

Dayton & Southwestern Ohio Blue Star Families

According to Blue Star Families, there are fewer STEM career opportunities for people from underserved communities.

"We are really kind of working toward inspiring a new generation of STEM to help our young students, and kids be prepared for careers in one of those fields," Maples said.

During the festival, additional partners, including Lakota Family YMCA and Midpointe Liberty Library, will provide reading stations and STEM activities.

"We will have games and coloring and reading books, and just all great things for our families here in Southwestern Ohio to enjoy," Maples said.

Educators will be granted early entrance to the festival from 9-10 a.m., and all other attendees can enjoy the festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can click here to register for the festival.

For more information about the festival, you can contact Maples at gmaples@bluestarfam.org.