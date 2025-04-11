'I'm lucky I'm still here' | Nonprofit hosts benefit concert to fight fentanyl through music

LEBANON, Ohio — Warren County has faced hundreds of fentanyl-related deaths in the past four years. The Nonprofit Devvastated is working to combat this tragedy through the power of music.

On Saturday, the organization is hosting a benefit concert at Trillions Bar and Grill in West Chester.

Vikki Stickelman, the nonprofit's founder, knows all too well the impact of fentanyl.

“I wish I could wave a magic wand and make that drug go away,” she said.

Just two days before her son Devon's 30th birthday, she said he died from fentanyl.

"He thought he was taking percocets," she said.

Devon died in 2021. He was among the nearly 5,200 people in Ohio who died that year from accidental drug overdoses. Stickelman compared the fentanyl overdose amount of lead in a pencil.

“If you look at the tip of your pencil, that’s enough to kill somebody," she said.

She shared her son's story with us on a bench in Harmon Park — a bench dedicated to Devon that says, "Devon Asher Poling forever 29. A great son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend."

“I feel like he's here when I'm here,” Stickelman said.

After Devon’s death, Vikki founded Devvastated to create awareness and support for recovering addicts and advocates like Sharona Bishop.

“Narcan saved my life,” Bishop said. “I’m lucky I’m still here.”

This year, Sharona celebrates 11 years of sobriety. She's made it her mission to help as many people as possible struggling with addiction.

“We need more understanding of harm reduction," she said.

She said Narcan and drug testing strips should be more accessible. That's exactly why she's continued to grow her relationship and outreach through Devvastated.

There will be four artists and fundraising efforts at the benefit concert on Saturday. Devon's best friend of 30 years, Blake Tyler, wrote a song in honor of Devon.

“He was the guy I would call every single day,” Tyler said.

The song is called 'Everybody Leaves.' Tyler said it's the most complex and most impactful song he's ever written. He'll be performing it live on Saturday.

“I miss him every single day, and I hope he’s proud of me,” Tyler said.

Stickelman said the goal of this concert is to raise awareness and funds. Most importantly, we should create an uplifting and healing place for all who need it.

“If I can save one parent from going through what I went through, I’ve done something," said Stickelman.