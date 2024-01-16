Demolition of Middletown paperboard site begins 4 years after devastating fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — When new Middletown Mayor Elizabeth Slamka drives by the former Middletown Paperboard site, she doesn’t see the destruction done by the devastating fire that started more than four years ago.

“Possibilities and potential,” she said when asked about the future of the 14-acre site. “It’s very exciting. It’s exciting to see what we can do, what we can create for Middletown.”

Last week, heavy equipment started knocking down structures from the fire that started on Jan. 1, 2020, and required mutual aid from several fire departments.

Late last year, City Council voted to authorize City Manager Paul Lolli to enter into an agreement with Renascent Inc. to provide the professional services at a cost of $2.27 million, all covered by a $3 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant the city received from the Butler County Commissioners.

Slamka said she was “grateful” for the financial support from the county.

The city requested qualification statements and proposals for furnishing material, equipment, and labor necessary in the demolition, removal, and disposal of the existing buildings at the former paperboard site on Verity Parkway.

The city received proposals from 10 companies with bids ranging from $2,279,600 to $5,492,500, according to city records.

The city’s Volunteer Action Program manager, Burgess and Niple, Inc., which was to be paid no more than $442,500, assisted city staff as they verified references and conducted interviews with the lowest bidder.

Tom Mignery, senior hydrogeologist for Burgess & Niple and Ohio EPA certified professional, told council that all references were positive and reported that the company has been on time and on budget for their previous projects.

City staff also selected Burgess & Niple because of its familiarity with the Middletown area and its assistance to city staff with the Butler County ARPA allocation application, according to city documents.

Years ago, Burgess & Niple performed the demolition and remediation of Middletown Regional Hospital, according to its application.

Mignery said he feels “very solid about them” and Renascent Inc. has completed work without a lot of change orders.

He expects to see “significant progress” on the site by June 2024.

Once completed, the site, which has been described as “an eyesore” in the city’s gateway, will be ready for commercial/light industrial use, but not residential, according to Mignery.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the former paperboard was destroyed in a fire that was started when a homeless man living inside the building built a fire to stay warm.