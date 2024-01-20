'I'll be a shut-in': Norwood woman with disability struggling to find affordable, accessible housing

NORWOOD, Ohio — When Lisa Peterson, 37, moved into her basement-floor apartment, she was happy — laundry was right outside her door. But now she has a big problem: a recent diagnosis has left her struggling to walk and the only way in and out of her building is two sets of stairs.

"One of the big issues with this disorder is any time there's an angle of the level of the surface," Peterson said. "Like going up a curb ramp for example, my legs might start to go weak, I might start to shake really bad. I might even fall down if it's bad enough."

In October, doctors told Peterson she had Functional Neurological Disorder. Also known as conversion disorder, FND refers to a group of common neurological movement disorders caused by an abnormality in how the brain functions.

Someone with FND can function normally, they just can't at that moment. Their brain is unable to send and receive signals properly and there is a disconnection in the function of the lobes and emotional processing. Memory, concentration, cognition and the processing of sensations also can be affected.

While she got the official diagnosis a few months ago, Peterson said the symptoms started in January 2023.

Since then, she's been on the hunt for a new apartment because accessing her current one proves almost impossible some days.

"Cincinnati is an old city. My building is from 1947 and to retrofit it, it's just impossible," Peterson said.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into federal law in 1990. It created the world's first comprehensive declaration of equality for people with disabilities.

In 1992, it was revised to include what's known as Title III, which requires commercial public buildings constructed after January 26, 1992, to be accessible and for any modifications made to existing commercial public buildings after that date to comply with ADA guidelines.

The law does not apply to residential buildings, new or old.

Peterson said she's spoken with her landlord about moving to a ground-floor unit, but one isn't available currently, and that would still leave the issue of the exterior stairs.

Even if adding a ramp was feasible, because it would be at her request Peterson would be responsible for paying for it, according to Ohio state law and the Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988.

After a nine-month wait through insurance, Peterson did receive a power wheelchair Thursday. While she's looking forward to its aid in the future, it still won't help her get up and down the stairs.

"It's life-changing," she said. "But the problem is to use it I have to disassemble it, take it down the stairs, reassemble it, and then I can use it."

Peterson wants to move, she said, but despite her year-long search, she's been unable to do so. While she earns enough income to disqualify her from affordable housing vouchers, she's also not in the financial position to be able to afford a newer, ADA-accessible apartment in the current red-hot rent market.

"Initially I was pointed to the Council on Aging. They're a fabulous resource, especially for aging folks and for folks with disabilities," Peterson said. "However, for my situation, they don't have a database on accessible housing that isn't either for seniors or isn't for folks at the poverty level."

She's reached out to officials with the City of Norwood and Cincinnati to no avail, she said.

"No one has any answers for me and I don't expect them to because it's such a gray area," she said.

WCPO reached out to Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services, but they couldn't help Peterson either. The organization can only work with those who are diagnosed with their conditions or disorders before age 22.

"I know there are disability advocate groups out there. I'm hoping that we can find a group or at least establish, or maybe, help these groups establish that database for folks who are in the middle because these are folks who are falling through the cracks," Peterson said. "And while they may not needs as much help as folks — seniors or poverty level folks — we still need help."

While HCDDS can't work with Peterson, they did suggest The Center for Independent Living Options. After explaining Peterson's circumstance, Executive Director Rob Festenstein said his organization might be able to help.

"The Center for Independent Living Options provides five core services to people with disabilities in Southwest Ohio. Included in which are independent living skills training and advocacy," Festenstein said in a statement. "We are happy to work with Ms. Peterson to try help her find housing that is both accessible and affordable."

While he couldn't make any preliminary promises, Festensten said there are waivers that can be granted to residents with disabilities without them needing to meet low-income requirements.

Peterson was told to expect a call next week.

"(My disability) has already forced me to work from home, which I am grateful, so grateful that I can do that — not everyone can — but it had pushed me toward looking at disability," Peterson said. "If I have to go on disability — I still can't afford anything — but I still won't be poverty level and I'll be even further from that luxury level. And at that point, I'll be a shut-in. I almost am already. And I'm 37 and that's just not right."