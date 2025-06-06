'I kept my promise' | More than 80 Hamilton County students from foster care system graduate

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County celebrated a night of triumph as more than 80 high schoolers from the foster care system crossed the stage as part of the Class of 2025.

Despite dealing with challenges ranging from instability to personal loss, the students demonstrated that they are not just surviving but thriving as they move into their next chapters.

Among the graduates was Janiya Reese, who shared her journey of overcoming significant obstacles while attending school.

“Going through the foster system, you kind of have no stable grip," Reese said. "It’s always you on the move, preparing for the next chapter."

More than 80 Hamilton County students from foster care system graduate

For Reese, the future is undeniably bright. Once uncertain about her educational path, she revealed that she would have graduated late at age 20, but with support from the Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services Department, she achieved her diploma at 18.

“It really shows you can do anything if you work hard for it,” she said, reflecting on her journey through personal challenges, including past abuse.

Reese said she is eager to begin her next chapter at barbering school, showcasing her commitment to creating her own path.

Another graduate, Iyanis Hatcher, shared part of her own journey. Having been adopted with her brother at a young age, Hatcher said she dealt with profound loss when their mother passed away from lung cancer in 2022.

“In the weeks leading up to that, my mom asked us, 'What do you want me to see you do?' And I said, 'I would like for you to see me graduate.' And on May 19, I walked the stage and as soon as I read my diploma, I started crying as I was thinking, 'This is it — I kept my promise,'” Hatcher said.

Both graduates had messages of hope for others navigating the foster care system.

“It’s going to get better. One way or another,” Hatcher encouraged, while Reese reminded her peers that “there will always be a bump in the road.”

Hamilton County currently holds custody of more than 2,000 youth. Roughly half live in certified foster homes, with another 36% in kinship placements. Roughly 20% are 16 or older.

For information on becoming a foster parent or supporting foster youth, go to hckids.org.