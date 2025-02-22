How one Tri-State school district has seen a more than 10% drop in chronic absenteeism this year

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — As chronic absenteeism continues to be an issue in and beyond the Tri-State, one local school district is sharing how they've been able to see a significant drop in their absenteeism numbers.

Middletown City Schools first introduced Middie Minutes Matter in 2024, when they said 45% of students in their district were chronically absent, meaning they missed 10% or more of the school year. They've since seen that number drop to 33% for the entire school district.

"Families are dealing with any kind of struggles in their day-to-day life, and so getting their kids to school can sometimes be difficult," said Suzanna Davis, Senior Director of Student Services (MCSD). "And so what we've really tried to do is approach this from breaking down barriers and really trying to work with families, not in a punitive way but in a very collaborative way."

The campaign focused on encouraging active involvement from parents and guardians, data-driven approaches and celebrations of good attendance. Middletown City Schools partnered with Stay in the Game Attendance Network, FC Cincinnati and Milton's Donuts to continue keeping kids engaged.

At Miller Ridge Elementary School, students are particularly motivated. They eagerly engage in a friendly competition where classrooms that have the best attendance and fill out the letters on a 'Middies' poster get to enjoy donuts from Milton's.

"When we color in a letter, I feel like we're getting closer to eating donuts," third grader Teylon Hall said.

Watch Miller Ridge students' excitement about making a change in the district:

Miller Ridge Principal, Caryn Gross highlighted the importance of breaking down barriers and connecting with families to provide essential resources, including transportation and health support. These initiatives have contributed to the notable increase in attendance this year.

“It’s also in our school culture, so the kids want to come to school,” Gross said. “It’s a place they can have fun — they feel included, they feel loved, and they actually enjoy the learning experience.”

The positive environment at Miller Ridge is further reflected through the students' perspectives on school.

"I get to see all my favorite teachers, and we get to do fun activities," fifth-grader Tessa Allen said.

In addition to the local initiatives, the district is embracing social media as a tool for engagement. Suzanna Davis, the Senior Director of Student Services, expressed excitement about an ongoing contest.

"We’re very hopeful that we win the social media contest today using the hashtag #AllForCincy and hashtag #StayInTheGame," she said. "The winning school, hopefully, it’ll be a Middletown school, will win a prize pack from FC Cincinnati, as well as a visit from Gary the Lion, the mascot. So that's a perfect example of how we're using that to really excite our kids."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.