How Cincinnati's NeighborHub Health brings care directly to people who need it most

NeighborHub Health received a $485,000 grant from OneOhio Recovery Foundation, boosting their fleet of on-the-go health care
NeighborHub Health plans to add a mobile health care van to its services, helping bring health care directly to those suffering from homelessness
CINCINNATI — For NeighborHub Heath, their mission revolves around helping the helpless.

​"We realize people aren't just coming in through our doors when they need something. So we have to find them," said NeighborHub Health CEO Brian Vanderhorst.

Now, with the help of a $485,000 grant the health care center received from OneOhio Recovery Foundation, Vanderhorst and his team are taking that mission to the next level.

The grant will assist in the funding of NeighborHub's Street Medicine and Harm Reduction Services. The teams work around Hamilton County to help people struggling with homelessness or addiction.

"It's a program designed to take our services to the street," Vanderhorst added.

That program is set to grow, as the grant will pay for a sprinter van fully equipped for physical and mental health care.

NeighborHub Health already has two vehicles in its fleet, a mobile medical and dental van. Vanderhosrt told WCPO that due to the vehicle's size, they were mostly used to visit shelters to provide care.

NeighborHub Health Mobile Dental Van
NeighborHub Health's larger Mobile Dental Van

But, this new smaller van, will reach the areas where people live, whether along the street, underneath bridges or even in woodland encampments.

The health care center said the van should be on the roads by February. Before then, the center will work with partners who already have mobile health clinics.

Dr. Joseph Kiesler, NeighborHub Health Street Medicine Director, said the program provides care to their patients physically, mentally and emotionally.

"When someone's experiencing homelessness, oftentimes people feel unheard unseen, and really, sometimes lose hope. And what we hope, as a team, is to start to provide that hope," Kiesler said.

Kiesler said the mobile team will have medical care out on the streets twice a week, while harm reduction will work three times a week in the van. Harm reduction will focus on connecting with those struggling, and building trust between provider and patient.

