Historic Batavia carriage house to be demolished

BATAVIA, Ohio — Despite Batavia residents fighting for multiple years to save a carriage house from possible demolition the structure is set to be knocked down next week. Over 2,400 residents signed a petition to save the carriage house but, as of now, it seems like their efforts have been unsuccessful.

The county owns the carriage house and uses it for storage.

"I'm feeling betrayed by the county," said Cindy Johnson, secretary of the Clermont County Historical Society. "I think it's a horror!"

The historic structure was built by German immigrant and blacksmith Karl Hoerner behind his tavern on Batavia’s Main Street, where he and his wife raised eight children upstairs.

Heather Beckman operates her photography studio out of the front portion of the property and she told WCPO that she was surprised to see caution tape and a bulldozer outside of the house on Saturday. Beckman still wants village leaders to reconsider.

"Batavia is growing and expanding, and there's apartment building getting ready to be built," Beckman said. "So why can't you use it to help grow the village?"

Johnson and Beckman said no public notice was given and they feel ignored. Multiple attempts were made to purchase the property from the county and a petition calling for the property to be spared received over 2,400 signatures.

"No famous architect built it, no famous human being lived in it but it's part of the story of Batavia," Johnson said. "It's where German immigrants came here; found a job, found work, made a living; made themselves at home."

Courtesy: Clermont Historical Society German immigrant Karl Hoerner built this tavern in Batavia and carriage house behind it.



In December of 2021 commissioners were considering several options for its future; including creating more parking spaces.

But Saturday in response to WCPO's questions about the impending demolition commissioner David Painter said, in part, "The reason for demolition isn't to create parking spaces, but due to the building in front being sold separately."

Painter explained that it became costly to separate and reroute the utilities so, "the building was identified for removal."

Painter went on to say, "building materials will be re-purposed to create a structure to honor the carriage house."

This is an explanation these Batavia residents aren't buying.

"I have yet to hear anybody say tear it down but the county commissioners," Johnson said.