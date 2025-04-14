'Happy, healthy and focused' | DNA testing in Mason helps patients find mental health medications faster

MASON, Ohio — Finding the right medication to treat mental health is often a frustrating game of trial and error between a patient and their healthcare provider. A Mason-based genetics company is offering a solution that may make the process more efficient and effective.

Steve Adkins knows that frustration all too well. In his efforts to treat depression and improve focus, he tried multiple medications with disappointing results.

"I didn't really feel any benefit or any change from it," Adkins said about his first medication attempt.

When he tried another option, the side effects were worse than the original problem.

"That one gave me some side effects that I didn't really like — heart palpitations and crazy things that were less desirable," he said.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Steve Adkins talks with Emilie Breeding, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and Owner/CEO of WoodStream Wellness, in her office.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, Adkins found the process disheartening.

"It's kind of frustrating, right? Because you're kind of hoping that you're taking that magic pill and everything will be better," he said. "So it's just kind of disheartening a bit."

That experience is common, according to Emilie Breeding, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and owner of WoodStream Wellness, which has locations in Hyde Park, Beavercreek and Miamisburg.

Watch how a patient found success here:

DNA testing in Mason helps patients find mental health medications faster

"[Patients] weren't even sure they even wanted to pursue medication for their mental health issues because they kept trying things and they wouldn't work, and they just felt like everything was failing," Breeding said.

Now, Breeding uses a different approach with her patients — a DNA swab test called GeneSight. The test analyzes how a patient's genetics might respond to certain medications, potentially reducing the time needed to find an effective treatment.

"Testing people early on allows me to see what's going to metabolize best in their body based on their genetics and pick a medication," Breeding said.

The test, which must be ordered by a healthcare provider, classifies mental health medications into three categories: use as directed, moderate gene-drug interactions and significant gene-drug interactions.

Provided: GeneSight A sample test result.

"It's easy for prescribers to read and understand, and then we work with our patient to help them understand the results and come up with the best treatment plan," Breeding said.

The test results are analyzed at GeneSight's laboratory and headquarters in Mason. Assurex Health created the test using patented technology licensed from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the Mayo Clinic in 2006.

While more than 3 million people have taken the test, it is not currently approved by the FDA.

The company reports that studies have shown overall improvements in outcomes, though not every patient experiences better results.

Provided: GeneSight GeneSight lab in Mason, Ohio

For Adkins, the GeneSight test made a significant difference — it helped him find a new medication.

“No side effects, good results and happy, healthy and focused," he said.

It's an option he wishes he had known about sooner.

His advice to others struggling with mental health medication: don't give up.

"Don't give up. If you're feeling something and things just don't feel right, don't be afraid to reach out. Don't be ashamed, don't be embarrassed to just go after it."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.