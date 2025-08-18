Greater Cincinnati Water Works begins removing lead water pipes from local day cares

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) on Monday removed the first of many lead pipes connected to day care centers in the Cincinnati area.

Crews removed lead pipes from God's Little Angels Learning Center, run by Mischelle Berry. She said she found out her water pipes were tainted with lead two years ago.

“I had did a survey and sent some water in, and apparently it came back that I had some in my pipes,” said Berry.

Now, thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Ohio EPA, she’s finally getting those lead pipes removed.

“Our goal is to remove all 106 that we’ve identified in our service area,” said Bridget Patton, assistant superintendent of community engagement for GCWW.

The grant specifically focuses on removing lead pipes connected to child care centers, as lead exposure is most dangerous to young children.

“It’s going to cause neurological issues in children, low birth weight in children, so lead is something we definitely don’t want the young people in our community — children specifically — to be exposed to, as well as pregnant women,” said Patton.

GCWW says they have reached out to all child care centers they’ve identified with lead pipes. GCWW does treat its water; however, the risk of lead, while small, can still be possible.

“There’s no safe amount of lead that anyone should be exposed to, so the best course of action is to replace them,” said Patton. “So when we come to you to have your lead service line replaced, say yes.”

When that offer came knocking on Berry’s door, she immediately said yes. In the 90s, Berry’s daughter was exposed to lead paint, so she’s seen the effects first-hand.

WCPO Greater Cincinnati Water Works removed lead water pipes from local daycares.

“When I took her to her pediatrician, she did say she had a touch of it, she didn’t have a lot, but it was a good thing that I was able to find out about it early,” said Berry.

Berry is excited for her pipes to be replaced, so the kids she watches can be safe.

“It really helps to have a collaborative of people who are looking out for the best interest of the children and the families as a whole,” said Berry.

WCPO Greater Cincinnati Water Works removing lead water pipes.

If your pipes have lead, or you think they may, you can contact GCWW’s lead team online or by calling 513-651-5323 for next steps and free lead testing.

GCWW also has an interactive online map where you can enter your address and see if your pipes are lead.