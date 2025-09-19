Hamilton County residents question action on crime at public safety listening session

CINCINNATI — Frustrated neighbors across Hamilton County confronted police chiefs and judges Thursday night at a public safety listening session, voicing concerns about rising crime, traffic enforcement, and court system reforms.

The Hamilton County Association of Police Chiefs hosted the meeting, drawing residents from Delhi, Price Hill, Avondale, and other neighborhoods throughout the county. Community members raised issues ranging from housing and nuisance concerns to more serious criminal activity.

"Any help you could give us in all of our traffic enforcement would be much appreciated," one resident said.

Amber Cassem detailed multiple concerns affecting her community in Price Hill.

"I'm seeing cancelled calls and [broadcast] calls go up. I'm seeing quality issues being responded to going down. I'm seeing the number of sex workers go up. I'm seeing the number of heroin needles that I find in our business district go up. I'm seeing the number of children displaced from the parks go up," Cassem said.

Some residents submitted written questions, including concerns about youth crime and parental accountability. When asked how law enforcement can better hold parents accountable for their children's offenses, Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway acknowledged current limitations.

"The way that laws are structured in Ohio, it is very difficult to hold a parent criminally liable," Holloway said.

When pressed for specifics about what legal changes might be needed, Holloway talked about the uncertainty surrounding specifics, given how early on it is in these listening sessions.

"I wish I could give you a really solid answer on that," Holloway said. "But that's part of why we want to have these discussions."

Residents also expressed frustration with repeat offenders and bail decisions. Seven judges attended the session but remained silent due to ethical constraints, though that didn't prevent community members from calling for judicial reform.

"I want to direct this to the judges. I know you can't talk to me, but I'm going to talk to you. When someone is paroled or released from prison and they've had 14 priors, and you parole them, I don't know how that decision is made. But I think it's a bad one," one resident said.

Another resident voiced concerns about repeat offenders.

"A lot of the criminals that we hear [about], they're out—they've been released after committing crime after crime," the resident said.

West Price Hill resident Don Driehaus felt the session provided some validation for community concerns.

"I felt good that the chief from Colerain actually verified what we were saying," Driehaus said.

The Hamilton County Association of Chiefs of Police recently launched a Facebook page encouraging residents to reach out directly with their concerns.