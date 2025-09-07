'Gloves up, guns down' | Cincinnati gym hosts event to address youth violence through boxing

CINCINNATI — Youth violence has been at the top of many people's minds in Cincinnati lately. In fact, it's something we've tried to seek solutions for through community conversations.

On Saturday at Cincinnati Fitness & Boxing, the main message from adults to kids was to put the gloves up and the guns down.

The event was organized by Congressman Greg Landsman and community partners in an effort to address youth violence.

"It's another thing they can do that's good to avoid some of the bad stuff," Landsman said.

Landsman said he hopes the event can teach kids that being in the gym is a healthy outlet for their frustrations in life.

He also hopes parents understand that kids sometimes need to be pushed toward those healthy activities.

"For parents, I think it's really just helping kids find as many different things they might get into," Landsman said.

Kids also got to learn from some of the best, including former Olympic boxer and Cincinnati native Rau'shee Warren.

Warren said boxing can teach life lessons inside and outside the ropes.

"We teach them to learn how to sacrifice certain things when it comes to life, avoid certain things and just get prepared to be a young adult," Warren said.

Jeff Perry, the owner of Cincinnati Fitness & Boxing, said boxing and being active prevent kids from doing the wrong thing.

"Kids who come in the gym, don't feel the need to fight outside the gym," Perry said.

He said the dedication and focus that kids put toward boxing takes away their desire to act up.

Perry said he understands some parents may worry about kids getting hurt. But he said he encourages everyone to give it a chance.

"Don't be afraid to get your kid in the gym," Perry said. "The positive benefits of it, the things they'll learn, the self-confidence they'll have so outweigh the risks of anybody getting hurt."