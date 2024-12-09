Giving Machine initiative provides opportunity to 'make a difference in someone's life' this holiday season

CINCINNATI — If you're headed to Kenwood Towne Center in the near future, you'll have the chance to give back this holiday season.

The mall is now home to three "Giving Machines" as part of the Light the World initiative from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and World Food Program USA.

While they may look like regular vending machines, you won't find chips or chocolate bars — instead, you'll have the opportunity to donate to local and international charities.

"There are 30 offerings they can select from," said Michelle Smethers, assistant communication director of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Giving Machines are located outside of the mall's Macy's location, and there's a wide variety to choose from. Those wanting to donate can pick from items such as diapers, feeding a classroom, various cancer research programs or there's even the option to fund chickens for families in different parts of the world.

Organizers say the process is easy. First, pick what you would like to donate.

"Once they choose the item, they can key that in on the keypad by touching the screen," Smethers said.

Then, insert your credit or debit card, and the machine will drop your selection to the bottom notifying organizers that those items are ready to be donated.

"In 2017, the question was asked, 'Can we make charitable giving fun, immediate, and memorable?'" said Wesley Foister, a local ecclesiastic with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "The Giving Machines were a result of that question."

He said his entire family has made visiting the Giving Machines a holiday tradition. Much like the Hollembeak family, who we met Monday as they were donating for the second year in a row.

“It's hard to think of the holidays and kids not having enough to eat,” Garrett Hollembeak said.

Their son, Porter, said he used all of his savings in his piggy bank to buy his donation alongside mom and dad.

The family decided to donate 40 school meals and to the child malnutrition charity.

Organizers said there are 161 Giving Machines around the world, with three being located at Kenwood Towne Centre Foister said this is a gift that keeps on giving.

"It's an easy opportunity for grandparents to connect with grandchildren. For families… for individuals to come and easily make a difference in someone's life," he said.

For more information on how you can donate or the entire initiative click here.