Free prescription medications return to Westwood

CINCINNATI — Relief is back for west side neighbors who rely on the St. Vincent de Paul charitable pharmacy.

The pharmacy opened in 2016 and is back open after a major remodel.

The new space now features its own entrance, better handicap accessibility and a medication donation stock room.

The charitable pharmacy relies largely in part on donations from the community, and having space to safely store medications was important.

Rusty Curington, VP of Pharmacy at St. Vincent de Paul, shared that inflation is one contributing factor to patients' rising needs.

Curington added that the loss of Medicare benefits also hits people very hard. It helps uninsured people or underinsured to get the medications they need.

Curington said many patients are diabetic and need insulin.

To qualify, interested parties must meet with a counselor to determine eligibility.

St. Vincent de Paul operates three charitable pharmacies in Westwood, West End and Milford.

