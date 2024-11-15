Foundation launches one-of-a-kind mobile center that reunites hospitalized kids with their pets

CINCINNATI — Pets can bring joy and comfort to young children. The Brave Like Me Foundation is hoping to bring just that to kids who have to be from home while dealing with complex medical conditions.

The foundation's new Family Pet Reunion Center would allow hospitalized children to reconnect with their pets still at home.

John and Mitchelle Otten started the organization after their son Brayden passed away from a congenital heart defect. When Brayden was stuck in the hospital for months, he received an opportunity to see his dog. After seeing how much it lifted his spirits, the Ottens were inspired to create Brave Like Me.

John Otten

​"We realized after he passed that there's a lot of kids in the rest of the country that don't have that same experience," said John Otten. "Cincinnati Children's is lucky to have a pet center, but that's 1% of the whole population of children's hospitals."

The foundation offers three programs, Brave Friends, Brave Schools and the newly launched Brave Pets. During this experience, children will be able to spend time with their family pets, while enjoying the "Magic Window." Inside the mobile center, children can listen to their favorite songs, see images that remind them of home, and video chat with family and friends that they may not get to see during their hospital stay.

"You know, having a pet reduces anxiety. It can also reduce depression. It can increase compassion, and also you start to heal better because you're mentally and emotionally in a better spot," said Otten.

WCPO

The Ottens are working to bring the mobile family pet reunion center to local children's hospitals.

Brave Like Me has made an impact on families like the Clarks. Erin and Jim joined the organization after learning that their daughter, Moria, has congenital Long QT syndrome. Although she isn't hospitalized, she has received a lot of support.

WCPO

"Kids facing illness or really any type of challenge, for that matter, desperately want normalcy in their life. And I can't even imagine you know what it would be like being in the hospital for a long period of time and not able to see your pets," said Erin Clark.

Moria Clark is a Brave Kid and has a chihuahua named Chloe. She said she enjoys the program and her parents say the dog brings her a lot of joy and excitement during life's challenges.

"(Mr. Otten) He tells me how good I am, and it doesn't matter how different you are, it's good to be different," said Moria. "I think it's amazing for kids to see their dogs and cats in here because it's so cool."