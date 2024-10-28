Forest Park seeks feedback on proposed walking path for its busiest stretch of roadway

FOREST PARK, Ohio — The City of Forest Park is considering making safety improvements to its busiest stretch of roadway and wants your input.

Forest Park is partnering with Tri-State Trails, Great Parks, the Winton Woods City School District (WWCSD) and the Hamilton County Engineer's Office (HCEO) on the project. The goal is to explore ideas for the development of a mile-long path, known as a shared-use path, along Winton Road between Sharon and Kemper roads.

During an open house from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Forest Park Library, the community will be presented with a series of project maps and informational boards showing the different route options.

"(Shared-use paths) are typically paved 10 to 12 feet wide and provide enough space for cyclists and pedestrians," said Brad Bowers, a Tri-State Trails project manager. "Something that's separated from traffic and is safe for people of all ages and all abilities."

It's part of a trail feasibility study underway, representing a "significant step" toward connecting the community and creating a safe walking path to school for Winton Woods City Schools students.

Bowers said 22,000 to 27,000 cars use the stretch of Winton Road daily.

"Coming from the south right now, Winton Road does not have sidewalks at all," said Scott Falkowski, director of the city public works and stormwater utility department. "We will see students walking along the median and along the edges of the road, the shoulders, just to be able to come up to school."

Tri-State Trails has identified a preferred alignment for the trail, south of Waycross Road and Lincolnshire Drive, indicated in segments one and two on the map below.

Tri-State Trails

"There is a project that the Hamilton County Engineer's Office is working on to replace an existing bridge. They have committed to implementing the shared-use path on one side of the bridge," Bowers said. "That is really the preferred alternative that we've looked at."

Then, from Lincolnshire Drive to Kemper Road, they've chosen three trail alternatives:



Alternative #1: neighborhood streets (Lincolnshire Drive and Jason Drive), and Central Avenue

neighborhood streets (Lincolnshire Drive and Jason Drive), and Central Avenue Alternative #2: Winton Road, Waycross Road and Central Avenue

Winton Road, Waycross Road and Central Avenue Alternative #3: Winton Road from Lincolnshire Drive to Kemper Road

Tri-State Trails

Falkowski said following community input, multiple ideas may be implemented into one shared-use path.

"It could be multiple, so we'll see what the public has to say and what ideas are out there," he said. "Because us sitting in a room, we may have a focus, but somebody else is going to have a better idea."

As part of the study, Tri-State Trails conducted a crash analysis, finding that 12 serious crashes have taken place on Winton Road between 2014 and 2024, including two pedestrian deaths.

"You've got (a) wide range of kids that will use it, the older generation," Falkowsi said. "Bike paths are becoming a lot more popular, and it's something that is needed. It's an important thing."

Once the community feedback portion of the study is complete, Falkowski said they'll finalize a plan and bring it to the Forest Park City Council to explore funding options.

"We're moving into that phase of getting the public input, and through that, we will have an additional little part in our back pocket to go after more grant funding so that it wouldn't just be out of city funds," he said.

If you'd like to weigh in, you can find an online survey on the Tri-State Trails website here.