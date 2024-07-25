'Food Fighters': Foo Fighters-themed food drive rallies Cincinnatians to help curb hunger

CINCINNATI — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. One local nonprofit says a bag of apples can keep the hunger away.

Since 2020, Cincinnati's Last Mile Food Rescue has been delivering millions of pounds of apples, potatoes and other fresh produce to families in need. The nonprofit organization depends on the help of more than 800 volunteers to pick up donated food from restaurants and grocery stores that otherwise would go to waste.

"We're on track to do 4 million pounds this year so we're growing and every day trying to find new ways to get food into the hands of the people who need it most," said Last Mile's food donation manager, Erik Hyden.

One of those new ways is a themed food drive.

The organization partnered with Cincinnati's Rock 96 Thursday to hold the "Brew Fighters Pre-Concert Block Party" at the Banks. The event celebrated the Foo Fighters concert taking place steps away inside Great American Ball Park.

Last Mile oversaw a food drive, calling on Foo Fighters fans to channel their enthusiasm for the music into a charitable spirit.

Hyden said the drive meant to honor Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl who volunteers to feed the homeless in Los Angeles.

"We were inspired by him and wanted to kind of spread that message around here," he said. "I think it's a great opportunity for people to come down, bring a fresh bag of potatoes or apples...and do their part to be a food fighter as well."

Over 270,000 people in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky experience food insecurity, Hyden said. More than 40% of good food goes to waste. In less than four years, Last Mile has rescued and delivered more than 9 million pounds of fresh goods.

​"Unfortunately the need that we're seeing that our agency partners have — their clientele base is definitely on the rise, whether that's due to food prices or other factors," Hyden said. "One in five people in our community don't know where their next meal is coming from."

The block party and food drive runs 3-8 p.m. You can also be "heroes" by donating to the cause online. Typically, just $6.49 buys a bag of apples or potatoes.