Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFinding Solutions

Actions

'Focus on teacher recruitment and retention': CPS works to fill shortages before school year starts

Data shows that nearly every school district is facing a teacher shortage and struggling to hire new educators.
The district said it's working to focus on recruitment and retention of teachers.
Teacher Shortage Team Teaching
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Many local teachers and students will be back in the classroom in about two weeks.

Cincinnati Public School continues to try and recruit new teachers and staff members, including during their "Walk-in Wednesday" from 2-5 p.m. on July 31. The recruitment event will be open to potential substitutes and other staff positions, with the possibility of being hired on the spot, according to the district's website.

This event isn't the only effort by CPS to fill gaps in their staff, the district held another job fair back in June. At that time, CPS said they had more than 100 open teaching positions to fill.

The work from CPS is a part of a solution to a larger problem. According to a study published in October 2023 by the National Center for Education Statistics, 86% of K-12 schools in the U.S. reported issues with hiring new teachers ahead of the 2023-2024 school year. The study by the NCES reports that almost half of public schools view themselves as "understaffed."

The study by the NCES cites main issues for difficulty hiring teachers is a smaller number of candidates alongside "a lack of qualified applicants."

Jeff Wensing, vice president of the Ohio Education Association, attributed much of the recent issues with a teacher shortage to problems that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, institutions struggle with a shrinking number of college students pursuing education and teachers staying in the career for a shorter period, according to Wensing.

“We are trying to focus on teacher recruitment and retention,” said Wensing.

Wensing stated that that a major solution will be inspiring the younger generation, and supporting diversity among teachers

"We need to encourage more educators of color to enter the profession because our students of color need to see those types of educators in front of them," he said.

Anna DeJarnette, associate professor of Mathematics Education and Director of the School of Education at the University of Cincinnati, stated there are several internal factors contributing to the shortage.

“It’s a lot related to class sizes, people leaving the workforce, people coming in and out of the workforce,” DeJarnette said.

However, DeJarnette told us that she has not seen a noticeable change to the amount students she's had pursuing education. Her students are given the opportunity to work face-to-face with local districts and have a connection with students in the area before they graduate.

“What we see most often are that students will pursue jobs either in those districts where they’ve been student teachers — sometimes they even have job offers before they finish student teaching,” DeJarnette said.

Wensing said that he believed that the biggest way that potential teachers will be inspired, will be by uplifting the "joy of the education profession and the joy of being in school."

More Finding Solutions:
Local ministries working to arm students with school supplies, not weapons Faith-based leaders calling the community to action to combat gun violence NKY condo residents 'strongly recommended' to evacuate over landslide concerns
Watch more Finding Solutions
CPS still working to hire teachers for the new school year
Faith-based leaders calling the community to action to combat gun violence
NKY condo residents 'strongly recommended' to evacuate over landslide concerns
How an Ohio prison's running club made a profound impact
Boxing club teaches youth how to take out frustration in a healthy way
Not your typical food pantry: Nonprofit creates solutions to keep the city healthy
Free pop-up dental, vision and medical clinic offering no-questions-asked services
This Kentucky farm grows 15,000 pounds of vegetables every year. Then, they give it all away
'Food Fighters for Foo Fighters' food drive aims to curb local hunger
Intersection installs 'stop bump' to prevent drivers running a stop sign, but does it work?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.