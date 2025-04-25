Florence police working to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands

FLORENCE, Ky. — This weekend, the Florence Police Department, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is hosting a Drug Take Back Day to encourage the community to dispose of unused prescription drugs safely.

Old, expired and unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off for free on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations: the Florence Police Department and the Kroger parking lot on Mall Road. Residents can bring tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription medication.

Sgt. Samantha Riley of the Florence Police Department stressed the importance of removing unused drugs from homes because they could serve as a gateway to addiction.

"Over 100,000 people in America die every year from drug poisoning or overdoses," Riley said. "If we can help prevent that from happening by hosting these events a couple of times a year, that's really the goal."

About 5,000 departments nationwide are hosting Drug Take Back events this weekend.

Check with your local police or sheriff's office to see what options are available to you.

