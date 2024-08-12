Federal law enforcement leaders in Cincinnati to discuss violent crime prevention efforts

CINCINNATI — Federal law enforcement leaders are traveling to Cincinnati to host a round table discussion with community advocates Monday afternoon.

Leaders plan to discuss violent crime reduction efforts and to honor gun violence victims and survivors from the community, according to a press release.

WCPO 9 News plans to attend the meeting and will provide updates to this article when possible.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. inside Atrium Two in downtown Cincinnati.

Among those slated to attend the discussion are the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director Steven Dettelbach, ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick and U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Federal law enforcement leaders will be in Cincinnati this afternoon talking with local police about violent crime reduction efforts. Here’s what we know. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/rdexf7YNDy — Connor Steffen | WCPO 9 News (@ConnorSteffenTV) August 12, 2024

The discussion comes one week after Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge provided city council with an update on city crime data, Aug. 6.

In her presentation, Theetge said Cincinnati is seeing a drop in overall crime across the city in 2024.

Compared to this time in 2023, CPD reports the number of shootings has dropped 8%. Cincinnati is also ending July 2024 with two fewer homicides than at this point in July 2023.

The presentation focused on two major crime trend categories:

Violent Crime Trends: Shootings and other violent crimes have decreased since this time last year. Police are still tracking trends and neighborhoods that serve as underlying crime issues (i.e. youth violence, Government Square, Over-the-Rhine).

Shootings and other violent crimes have decreased since this time last year. Police are still tracking trends and neighborhoods that serve as underlying crime issues (i.e. youth violence, Government Square, Over-the-Rhine).

Property Crime Trends: Numbers are similar to recent, past reports. CPD reports high levels of car theft and "theft from auto" in 2024. The rate of stolen firearms is "still concerning."

Jillian Desmond, a crime analyst with CPD, reported on Aug. 6 the number of young shooting victims has decreased 25.7% compared to this time in 2023.

CPD gives mid-summer report, finds overall crime across Cincinnati is dropping

The teen violence prevention efforts come after a wave of incidents disrupting activity in Fountain Square and Over-the-Rhine earlier this year. During the update, Theetge said those two areas, along with Government Square, require an extra law enforcement presence at the moment.

"As long as we're [seeing] a reduction, that means that the work is paying off, the work that the police officers are doing, the work that some of our partners are doing," Theetge said.

In late June, WCPO also hosted ‘WCPO 9 Search for Solutions’ with the goal of taking members of our team to various parts of the Tri-State to understand challenges that a community may be having and highlight solutions that can make a difference.