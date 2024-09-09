'Every day is a unique situation' | As students face post-COVID hardships, one NKY nonprofit is stepping up

COVINGTON, Ky. — In Sarah Hunt's office tucked inside Glenn O. Swing Elementary School, you won't find many pens or much paper.

However, you will find packs of diapers stacked on a shelf below non-perishable, canned goods. Cleaning supplies sit nearby — not for her, but for students and their families.

"We have a broad spectrum of things that we work with families on, and it's never-ending," she said. "Whatever they may need, if we can't give it to them, we find somebody [who] can."

For more than 25 years, Hunt has served as the school's family resource center coordinator, tasked with bridging the gap in resources and support for students.

"This job humbles you very quickly," she said. "I think the biggest lesson I have learned is if you touch one student, just one, you've done your job and you've done it right."

In recent years, thanks to post-COVID impacts, the job has gotten more complicated — not just for her but for coordinators around the district.

"When you have multiple barriers stacked against you, it's hard to focus, it's hard to get around them," said Renata Watts, a resource center coordinator at Holmes Middle School.

With the hope of breaking down educational barriers, Northern Kentucky nonprofit EducateNKY has donated $81,000 to Covington Independent Public Schools. The district will use the money to bolster its several family resource centers.

According to the Covington Independent Public Schools website, family resource centers serve children and coordinate:



preschool child care

after-school child day care

families in training

family literacy services

health services and referrals

academic support

basic needs

Watts has been at the helm of her school's student support for 14 years.

"Affordable housing is a big crutch for a lot of our families, and finding somewhere comfortable to go," she said. "Every day is a unique situation, and we try to help alleviate some of those things."

Assistant District Superintendent Dr. Jaren Finney oversees the centers' operations across Covington's nine schools.

"We are honored to be recipients of such a wonderful donation where we can now better meet the needs of the students," Finney said last week to our news partner LINK nky.

Hunt said the money will help combat rising food costs.

"The biggest need that our students are facing is food insecurity," she said. "A lot of our families are working class families, and they do not meet the requirements for food stamps or for any kind of government assistance."

Hunt said the rate of students at her school on free-and-reduced lunch is between 85 and 87%. Watts said the number at her school is "at least" 90%, or around 600 students.

"We're excited to be able to show (EducateNKY) what we can do with their donation, and we're excited to take care of our families," Hunt said.

The donation is one of several EducateNKY has pledged to Northern Kentucky schools this year. In total, the River City Network School Districts will receive $150,000 from the group.