Disabled veteran concerned with mounds of snow blocking handicapped parking spots in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Once a month, Walter Turner drives to the Cincinnati Public Library's Loveland branch.

Turner is a disabled veteran and has lived in Loveland for 37 years. He said this recent snowstorm is one of the worst he's seen.

Turner uses a walker and has an oxygen tank, so getting around is difficult.

“I have a bad leg and I have bad lungs," Turner said. "So, I mean, it’s very difficult for me to get around sometimes.”

When he pulled into the Shoppers Haven Shopping Center on Monday, he found piles of snow covering the handicapped parking spots outside of the library.

WCPO 9 Snow covering handicapped parking spots at Loveland shopping center

Turner said he's concerned with why the snow was dumped onto the handicapped parking spots. For him, there's a big difference between parking in the handicapped spots versus potentially the back of the lot.

“We never had any problems as far as getting a spot to park, a handicap spot, until yesterday," Turner said.

There are two separate areas of the parking lot with snow covering handicapped parking spots.

We reached out to the library to find more information on who's responsible for cleaning the parking lot. A representative of the library sent the following statement,

"We are aware of this and have contacted the landlord's property manager. They are responsible for clearing snow and have informed us that the spots will be cleared as soon as possible."

Turner said he's hoping to get some answers about who put the snow pile there.

He says he's reached out to members of the Loveland city council to ensure this doesn't happen again.

“I’m trying to get this straightened out so we won’t have any problems in the future," said Turner.