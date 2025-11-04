Delhi business owner organizes community food drive during SNAP delay

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Delhi heating and cooling business owner is stepping up to help families facing food insecurity while millions wait for delayed SNAP benefits this month.

Corey Lamb, owner of Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling, has placed nearly 40 collection boxes around the community to gather donations for Saint Vincent de Paul's Urgent Need Food Drive. He reached out to us asking how he could help fill the gap for struggling families.

The nonprofit is experiencing record demand as uncertainty continues over when SNAP recipients will receive their November benefits.

"I remember walking in the churches with my mom and getting the food from the pantries, mixing powdered milk and a Kool Aid pitcher with water for your cereal, the struggle is real out here for a lot of people," Lamb said.

Lamb knows firsthand what it's like to struggle putting dinner on the table. His wife has a brain disease that prevents her from working, and he has children with special needs. His business has been open for two years and has flourished since WCPO 9 first featured his community efforts in April, when he helped a family impacted by flooding.

"So everything that we collect we bring back here as the boxes, fill up, we're going to bring them back here and put a new box in its place, and hopefully bring as much as we can," Lamb said.

Lamb rallied other business owners to join the mission, including social media influencer Local Lucas and companies like Raider Plumbing and Harris Outdoor Services.

"We wanted to do as much as possible to help the community that we live in. So local businesses from the West Side of Cincinnati, Raider Plumbing, Harris Outdoor Services, Precision Comfort and myself. Everybody got together and they decided, 'Let's have a food drive'," Local Lucas said.

Donation boxes can be found at multiple locations, including:



Another Bar and Grill in Cleves

Long John Silver's in Cheviot

Delhi Urgent Care

Maloney's Pub West

Delhi McCabe Do it Center

The Spot Bar

JC Boutique

ASAP Apparel

A single dollar donation can stretch far, worth more than $5 in food at Saint Vincent de Paul. The organization is also looking for more volunteers.

"Before I started Precision Comfort, me and my wife had to get beds from St Vincent de Paul for our kids because we were in a tight spot at the time. St Vincent's got a good spot in my heart and I just want to help them as much as I can," Lamb said.

All donations collected throughout November will go directly to Saint Vincent de Paul's Urgent Needs Food Drive.