Covington seeking to turn abandoned properties into housing solutions for families

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington leaders are working to solve a growing housing crisis as the city faces a shortage of affordable homes for families.

The city estimates that it needs approximately 900 new housing units by 2028 to meet demand. Mayor Ron Washington formed a housing task force committee in May to address the issue and recently announced the city is seeking developers for unused city-owned parcels.

Monday, the city held a public forum to get feedback and ideas from Covington residents.

"Hard-working people, taxpayers, are finding it hard to find a place to live," Washington said. "So, it's time for us to engage our community."

The city holds titles to about 50 lots and has around 200 vacant and abandoned properties. Ten parcels have been combined into five request for proposal packages, with developers able to submit proposals until Oct. 16.

"Improving housing availability and affordability is one of my top priorities," Washington said in a city press release. "By putting these properties into the hands of capable developers, we're turning liabilities into opportunities, creating new homes and building stronger neighborhoods."

Hear residents explain what they think the city needs below:

Covington seeking to turn abandoned properties into housing solutions for working families

Research shows Covington has a higher number of affordable rental units than neighboring communities, but these units are often older and in poor condition. About 60.5% of Covington residents are renters, and there's a shortage of middle-income rental properties.

However, some residents questioned whether new developments will be affordable for average workers.

"You're building homes, condos, and stuff for people who can't afford that," said James Thomas, a Covington resident. "Who can afford $2,000, $3,000 when you're making $16, $17 an hour?"

City leaders attribute housing barriers to rising expenses and higher construction costs. The city needs to develop strategies for people making less than 50% of the area median income of $58,814.

On Monday night, residents discussed their ideas for creating more affordable housing options.

"This [is] way overneeded; the housing issue and the barriers in the Covington area," said Barbara Thomas, a lifelong Covington resident.

The city is proposing mixed-use properties with residential and retail spaces designed to maintain the community's character, along with single-family and multi-family homes.

James Lytle, who recently moved to Covington, believes future housing development looks promising if the city continues listening to residents.

"I'm hopeful," Lytle said. "I think there can be some facilitation on the city's part for builders and developers to make it easier to do."

The housing task force continues working on solutions to address Covington's affordable housing shortage while balancing community character and growth needs.