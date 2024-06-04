Covington police want to add social worker: 'Something that can be very beneficial'

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Police Department is hoping to hire a social worker to address a different need officers often face while responding to calls.

Police Chief Brian Valenti also said he hopes the social worker can help reduce calls for service. During last week's Covington Board of Commissioners meeting, Valenti explained what this potential role would look like.

"They're not a police officer. They're not going to be answering calls ... they're kind of more toward a navigation side of things," Valenti said. "So if we have somebody that's constantly using our services, that person can reach out to them figure out if they need certain services ... so hopefully they have less impact on not only police but also fire services."

Valenci mentioned the employee possibly connecting a veteran or someone with specific needs to the mental health services they need outside of law enforcement.

Mayor Joseph Meyer asked Valenti if the police social worker would be going out with officers on domestic violence calls — something other police departments across the country have done. The chief said the individual wouldn't answer initial calls for service.

"I have some very serious issues with having an unarmed person, especially a domestic violence call. Domestic violence calls tend to be one of the most dangerous types of calls that an officer can go on," Valenti said.

Other Northern Kentucky police departments already have a social worker on staff.

"If Erlanger, Alexandria and Fort Thomas could use a social worker, I can probably use five," Valenci said.

For the last 2.5 years, Delhi Township Police has also utilized a social worker.

"They don't feel like they're just leaving them when they leave the scene," said Kalee Vicars, community advocate for Delhi Township Police.

For the last two and a half years, Vicars has helped the community after domestic violence issues or situations where someone is having a mental health crisis.

"Not only with follow-up so somebody can connect these people to resources, but also long-term for connections to like advocacy when they're going to court or things of that nature, so I think it's something that can be very beneficial," said Vicars.

Delhi Township police hired Vicars to provide that solution so their officers can focus on cases where crime is happening.

"I don't go to the scene very often generally I'm following up either later that day or the next day, maybe a couple of days after by phone, if somebody comes into the department, I can talk to them there," Vicars said.

We asked her what are some of the biggest challenges she faces when it comes to helping people.

"Some people just aren't ready for help they're just not ready to be connected to that service and so you're wanting that help for them more than they're being willing to take those steps," Vicars said. "Knowing that they can come to me and they're not going to necessarily be in trouble for something because they're not doing something criminal."

For Vicars, that process can take time to earn somebody's trust and it takes repetition.

"But when they're ready, I'm here," said Vicars.