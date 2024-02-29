County re-allocates over $700k in funds for mortgage, property tax, utility relief for homeowners

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County commissioners have re-allocated over $700,000 of federal funds into a program that provides financial relief to homeowners struggling to make ends meet.

Commissioners voted to approve the re-allocation of $701,000 into the county's Mortgage, Property Tax and Utility Program, according to a press release. Those funds mean the program now has $1.4 million available to help homeowners cover costs as property taxes skyrocket.

"At 513Relief Bus stops, at commission meetings and at community gatherings across Hamilton County, we have heard directly from homeowners about the need for help," said Alicia Reece, Hamilton County commission president. "This funding allows us to extend the program to help more homeowners who are struggling to stay in their homes, keep the lights on and help pay property taxes."

The Greater Cincinnati region was up for property reappraisal in 2023. In Hamilton County, property values increased an average of 28% while property taxes rose by an average of 10.4%. Those numbers are due to a combination of several factors including a booming housing market, school districts and new levies, Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller said.

The exact increases vary by neighborhood. Areas with historically lower property values saw the biggest increases while wealthier neighborhoods saw lower increases. Some areas didn't change at all.

"We need to do what we can to help struggling homeowners pay property tax increases," said Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County commissioner. "As we spend down our ARPA funds, we will continue to be nimble and respond as quickly as possible to the needs of the community."

To qualify for assistance through the program, homeowners must have an established connection to the home, and that home must be their primary residence. Second homes, rental properties, Airbnbs and other types of rental properties do not qualify.

In addition, homeowners must have a household income under 300% of the Federal Poverty Level. That means a single-person household must make less than $45,180 annually — or a three-person household must make less than $77,460.

The money re-allocated by commissioners came from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act — federal funds disbursed to cities in an effort to offset the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, Hamilton County received $158.8 million in ARPA funds, though much of that funding has been allocated or spent.

So far, around 1,000 Hamilton County residents have relied on mortgage help from the Mortgage, Property Tax and Utility Program, according to Hamilton County officials.

Homeowners can apply for help through the program online, or by calling 211 to reach United Way Care Navigators who can assist.