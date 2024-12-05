Clifton residents say apartment complex's broken boiler has led to cold conditions for months

CINCINNATI — Olivia Tilton's holiday decorations are up in her apartment, but the temperature is not.

"Today's a slightly better day because it's like 60 degrees, but normally it's usually low 50s," Tilton said.

Tilton lives off Bryant Avenue in Clifton. She said her apartment complex, a scattered site owned by Peak Property Group, has been dealing with a broken boiler since October.

More than a month later, residents say they're still waiting for the fix.

"I've been living under a blanket essentially this whole time," Tilton said.

Tilton and her two cats only have space heaters and blankets for warmth.

"It's hard to cook, it's hard to clean," Tilton said. "I've noticed a lot of us in the building, we all are really nasally and feel sick right now and I truly think it's because we're all in the cold."

WCPO

The Cincinnati Health Department confirmed with WCPO 9 News they were at the property this week.

According to the inspector's notes sent to us, inside one apartment "the temperature in the living room, the bedrooms and the bathroom were around 47°F."

The inspector found three different violations related to the temperature.

The report says the property manager is waiting for a boiler replacement, but doesn't know when that will be delivered.

It also states the property manager is testing out window units that provide supplemental heat in one unit. The property manager told the inspector, that if that works out, they will install the window unit in other units in the building while they wait for the boiler.

Cincinnati Health Department

I called the property manager on Wednesday to get more details on the fix.

"The health department is aware of what the plan is and that's the extent of what we're willing and able to share," Mike Taylor, the property manager, said.

I also asked if he considered keeping residents in hotels to stay warm.

"We've already communicated with all appropriate parties whether it's residents or the health department," Taylor said.

Residents I spoke to say communication has been lacking.

"I understand that things happen and things break, but it's just been silence and frustrating and not really receiving the support we thought we would," Elizabeth Tomlinson, a resident, said.

This isn't the first time that communication has been brought up as an issue for the property manager.

According to this report from the city, the complex was cited for multiple violations in April. They were asked to repair windows, leak and damage, and smoke detectors. However, the inspector assigned to the case wrote this in July, three months after the inspection was complete:

"The tenant email me to let me know no repairs started and or complete. I have not had any communication from the owner/manager of the building to date," the inspector said.

That case is still open, according to online records.

Tomlinson and Tilton are disappointed in how things have been handled with their heat. They say they just want to be warm.

"I can't understand how you can go to bed and be comfortable with knowing that people are at home shivering because of your negligence," said Tilton.