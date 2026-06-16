Cincinnati school, city leaders to discuss youth safety topics including courts, roads and parks

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools and city leaders are meeting Tuesday afternoon to address youth safety across the city.

Judge Kari Bloom of Hamilton County Juvenile Court is expected to highlight significant reductions in youth crime charges. Between Jan. 1 and May 31, homicide charges against juveniles have dropped 33% over the last 4 years, falling from 21 in 2022 to 14 in 2026.

Assault charges have been cut in half, dropping from 199 in 2022 to 98 in 2026. Felonious assault charges dropped 9.6%, from 62 in 2022 to 56 in 2026, and aggravated robbery charges fell 31%, from 26 in 2022 to 18 in 2026.

The court has also introduced new requirements for kids on trial, including getting a library card, signing up at a local rec center and bringing in their grades.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court data also shows the court's Assessment Center has had strong results in reducing repeat offenses. In 2024, 81.5% of youth assigned to a Service Navigator did not receive a new adjudication within one year of completing the program. Among youth with an official charge, 72% did not receive a new adjudication. That figure was 74% for youth charged with a felony, and 90.5% for youth with an unofficial charge.

The court operates the Youth Detention Center at 2020 Auburn Ave., which includes an on-site Cincinnati Public Schools school. Since 2023, 24 students have earned their high school diplomas there. The detention center also provides behavioral health services, including multi-sensory de-escalation spaces, and offers balanced, nutritious meals and community partnership opportunities.

City transportation officials will also present data showing nearly a quarter of all Cincinnati crashes happen near schools, often during pickup and dropoff. Between 2023 and 2025, there were 35,474 crashes citywide. Approximately 24% of those 8,563 crashes occurred within 1,000 feet of a school. Of the 957 pedestrian and bike crashes citywide during that same period, 307, or about 32%, occurred within 1,000 feet of a school.

During school commute hours, 7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday during the school year, 26% of all crashes occurred within 1,000 feet of a school.

Speed data collected by the city's Department of Transportation and Engineering near 6 schools showed wide variation in driver compliance with the 20 mph school zone speed limit. At Woodward High School, 87% of drivers exceeded the speed limit during school arrival and dismissal times. At Withrow High School, that figure was 79%, and at Dater High School, 72%. Officials are expected to call for solutions, including raised crosswalks and stricter enforcement.

The city's Safe Routes to School plan will also be discussed. The plan focuses on making it safer for students to walk and bike to school and aims to eliminate roadway-related deaths and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The updated plan is expected to be finalized before January 2027, with community engagement efforts planned for fall 2026.

Also on the agenda is a report on the need for additional lighting and camera infrastructure at city parks, playgrounds, and recreational areas. The assessment prioritized 5 neighborhoods experiencing the highest levels of gun violence: Avondale, Over-the-Rhine, Walnut Hills, West End, and Winton Hills.

Priority locations identified for future lighting and camera investments include Ezzard Charles Park, Grant Park, Hauck Botanic Gardens, and the Natural Resources Building area through Cincinnati Parks, as well as the Avondale Recreation Area, Lincoln Recreation Center, Queensgate Recreation Area, and New Findlay Recreation Area through the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

The total estimated cost for lighting and camera improvements across all 5 neighborhoods is $2,029,000. The city administration recommended $1,000,000 in the FY27 budget to begin the work.

The special joint meeting of the Youth & Human Services Committee begins at 12:30 p.m. at Cincinnati City Hall.

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