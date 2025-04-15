Cincinnati leaders report 50% drop in youth violence at transit centers, seek volunteers for summer initiative

CINCINNATI — Juvenile arrests at Government Square are down more than 50% compared to this time last year, according to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD). However, some people feel it's still a big problem that needs to be addressed.

In fact, it's an issue that city leaders have been focused on for more than a year.

"This pot has been boiling for a long time," said Iris Roley, an advocate and consultant for the city manager.

Roley said she and other volunteers are actively working on solutions to prevent youth violence at Cincinnati transit centers.

"They are our future, and if we aren't here to protect, serve and help them survive, then what is our role?" Roley said.

We have reported for months about how Roley and other volunteers are seeking those solutions.

Advocates have implemented various approaches, from distributing food to having volunteers engage with teens at Government Square and Oakley Square.

Roley said she believes the key is addressing the root causes of the problem through community engagement.

"I would describe it as multi-layers of love, care and concern," Roley said.

It's been a collective effort, too. In October, Cincinnati City Council members allocated $50,000 toward safety initiatives at the transit hub.

However, Roley said the money hasn't been used yet. She said she's planning to work with the Freestore Foodbank to put that money to use.

Roley said she feels their efforts are working.

Data from CPD shows that violent crime at Government Square is down 50% compared to this time last year, and juvenile arrests are down 56%.

"When we see progress, we can't take our foot off the gas pedal," said City Councilman Scotty Johnson in Tuesday's summer safety planning meeting. "We've got to keep our foot on the gas pedal."

Roley said she agrees. That's why over the next month, she's asking for 50 more volunteers to help.

"We're just building on what's already there," Roley said.

They currently have about 20 volunteers but need at least 30 more.

Volunteers would spend two and a half hours for as many school days a week as they'd like at one of four transit stations: Government Square, Northside, Glenway Crossing or Oakley Station — or at Withrow or Hughes High School.

The role involves passing out food and information to the kids and generally just being available for them to talk to. Volunteers are encouraged to ask the teens how their day was and simply be the adult in the room.

The hours are anywhere from 2:30-7:30 p.m. on school days.

Those interested in volunteering can call 513-658-5246 or email caci.youthdrive25@gmail.com to get involved.

Roley said their ultimate goal is clear.

"We lose no children; that would be my ultimate success," she said.

