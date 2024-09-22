Cincinnati is in a weeks-long drought: What should you do about your lawn?

CINCINNATI — The grass is always greener on the other side—of a drought.

The lack of rain is cutting into Jacob Armacost’s landscaping business.

“If we keep cutting, it’s just gonna look worse and worse,” Armacost said. “So either they'll skip or… I'll just skip it."

“If it don't need it, it don't need it,” he said

WCPO 9 caught up with Armacost cutting a lawn in Reading that hadn’t seen a trim in nearly a month.

“It didn’t even need it, [it’s] just so dry,” Armacost said, adding the homeowner just wanted to make it look less shaggy.

Emily Gibney/WCPO A lawn on Thursday, September 18

According to WCPO 9 First Warning Meteorologist Brandon Spinner, the Tri-State saw 0.07” of rain on September 6 and 0.18” on August 28.

The last time the region saw more than ¼” of precipitation fall from the sky was back on August 16, when the Tri-State received 1.00”

With meteorological fall beginning Sunday, co-owner of AJ Rahn Greenhouses Susan Rahn said it’s an easy decision for homeowners wondering what to do about their yellow grass: “Forget your lawn.”

“Do not water your lawn. It goes dormant,” she said. “It'll be fine. Next year, it'll re-grow out.”

Instead, she recommends watering trees, bushes, shrubs and flowers. “Just a trickle for a couple of hours,” says Rahn.

Rahn explained that if homeowners don’t take care of their plants, then they are at risk of being lost.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Susan Rahn waters flowers inside AJ Rahn's Greenhouses

As the season changes, Rahn recommends asters, petunias, mums and pansies for the fall since they can tolerate a light frost.

“It'll just all blend to be really pretty,” she said.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO A blend of fall flowers at AJ Rahn Greenhouses

Meanwhile, everyone is still buzzing for rain.

“Everybody will be thrilled. That’s for sure,” Rahn said.

Get the latest forecast from WCPO 9 First Warning Weather meteorologists here: https://www.wcpo.com/weather