Cincinnati group focused on supporting women teams up with nonprofit to help those in need in OTR

CINCINNATI — A local group dedicated to creating a community for women stepped into the new year on the right foot.

On New Year's Day, Cincy Girls Who welcomed new members while supporting a cause.

Three years ago, Tara Osborne started Cincy Girls Who after returning to Cincinnati in her mid-30s and seeking friends who enjoy the outdoors.

"We're just bringing the community together to find new friends. It shouldn't be hard to make new friends and connections as an adult, and I hope to make it easier," said Tara Osborne, founder of Cincy Girls Who.

Wednesday afternoon Osborne and the growing group of women who joined Cincy Girls Who walked around Over-the-Rhine, partnering with the Mary Magdalen House to provide hygiene products for those experiencing homelessness.

During the walk, attendees visited the Mary Magdalen House to learn about its services and donated much-needed warm winter items. The organization serves nearly 100 people experiencing homelessness each day.

"We believe that all lives are deserving of dignity, and so we do our part to restore dignity and help folks experiencing homelessness," said Jenny Perez, Mary Magdalen House's executive director. "Here in Over-the-Rhine, we provide showers and laundry clean clothing, and connection to other resources as needed."

In the new year, Mary Magdalen House is looking to expand its outreach beyond OTR.

"There are a lot of folks experiencing homelessness throughout Cincinnati not just in Over-the-Rhine, so it's pretty inaccessible for folks that aren't directly in Over-the-Rhine," said Perez. "So our goal is to go out into the community and bring our services to those folks."

Meanwhile, Cincy Girls Who are ready to welcome more friends — and help more people. Osborne said they have wellness workshops, charitable impact projects and even social events to help women throughout the community thrive.

"People looking to achieve or accomplish, it takes a village, so definitely find a way to find other people in your community — and we can help you with that," said Osborne.