Cincinnati Children's thrower’s clinic helps keep kids injury-free

CINCINNATI — We hear about injuries plaguing the pros, but even kids can suffer strains and sprains from overuse and repetitive throwing.

Now Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center has a clinic for that, offering solutions to young athletes before they take the mound this summer.

Throwing the perfect pitch over and over is great if you’re trying to strike out batters, but it's not so great when the repetitive motion starts to hurt a young player’s arm.

"If they're throwing too much, or they're throwing too often, or perhaps they're able to throw maybe too hard before their body is able to accommodate some of the stresses, then we're looking at maybe another chance for them to potentially have some injuries," said Cincinnati Children's Physical Therapist Jason Hugentobler.

Physical Therapist and Sports Physical Therapy Residency Director Hugentobler stresses the importance of warming up to avoid these sports-related injuries.

"[Kids are] rushing, they're trying to get there, they're putting the cleats on as they're getting out the car," he said. "And they show up to the field and they just start throwing right away. And all of a sudden, it's game time."

The Thrower’s Analysis clinic at Cincinnati Children’s is set up to look like a game. The artificial pitcher's mound means young players can study their form and make any necessary adjustments to avoid issues as they age.

"Throwing is an unnatural motion," Hugentobler said, "So a lot of kids are used to a little bit of soreness maybe in their elbow or shoulder after pitching. But we would say that soreness should hopefully go away within about an hour."

If the pain continues it could be more serious, but it’s certainly not rare. According to a report from Stanford University Health, about 30 million US kids under the age of 14 participate in various sports and 3.5 million are hurt annually.

"[If] they have a hard time picking up their backpack or they have a hard time reaching overhead, or all of the sudden that soreness carries over into everyday activities," he said.

Hugentobler said conditioning during the off-season and joining their "Ready to Play" programs can be a game changer and the perfect way to have a ball this summer.

In addition to the Thrower’s Analysis Clinic, Cincinnati Children’s offers several programs for young athletes including dance, running, soccer and basketball.

If you think your child needs to meet with a Physical Therapist you can call the sports medicine line at 513-803-HURT or click here.