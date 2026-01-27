Cincinnati agencies provide emergency resources and safety tips for seniors during bitter cold

CINCINNATI — Temperatures are dropping across the Tri-State on Tuesday, and one viewer reached out to WCPO asking for tips for seniors in case their power goes out during the dangerous cold.

Local agencies across Greater Cincinnati responded with crucial safety resources for protecting vulnerable older adults.

Natalie Koking, director of marketing and communications for Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, told us how they help out seniors. She said they make sure to deliver meals to clients in more rural areas before inclement weather approaches.

"We have a client care team who is managing all of those requests, and a production and distribution team that just knows the drill on any given day and then doubles down whenever the weather is bad," Koking said.

Koking said that the Meals on Wheels client care team continues operating during regular business hours, taking calls about home-delivered meals, transportation and other support services.

She said the organization recommends that Ohio residents reach out to the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio. Northern Kentucky residents should reach out to the Northern Kentucky Area Development District.

"We are partners of both of these agencies, and they have a wealth of resources," Koking said.

The Council on Aging officials said they recommend seniors maintain at least three days of emergency supplies, including battery-powered radios, flashlights, non-perishable food and backup medications.

They also suggest keeping a loud whistle or horn to help first responders locate you during emergencies, and having emergency contact numbers written down rather than stored only on electronic devices.

WATCH: What older Tri-State residents should know ahead of dropping temperatures

How seniors can stay safe in cold conditions

Eric Carpenter, program director for Ombudsmen Region 1 at Pro Seniors, noted that assisted living facilities have specific requirements during extreme weather.

"All nursing homes and assisted living facilities ... are required to have an emergency preparation plan, and residents and families have a right to ask about that, and receive information," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said that assisted living facilities must maintain building temperatures between 71 and 81 degrees during cold weather periods.

For those who want to learn more, Carpenter said to contact your care manager. If you're recieiving long-term care, he said to reach out to Pro Seniors at 513-458-5518.

"Even if you're not receiving long term care supports and services, you can reach out to us, and we can connect you with your local adult protective services," Carpenter said.

The Department of Aging maintains a list of warming stations available throughout the region for those needing emergency shelter from the cold.

Officials said it is important to check on elderly friends, family and neighbors during extreme weather events.

For seniors spending extended time at home, Meals on Wheels offers additional support through partnerships with online platforms like Televeda.

"You can gather with a group of just different individuals, you can play brain games, puzzles like trivia, things like that, things that make passing the time, much, much easier when you're home alone," Koking said.

If you do experience a power outage, you can report it to Duke Energy here.