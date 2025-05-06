Cincinnati 14-year-old builds tennis practice wall for underserved kids, becomes youngest Eagle Scout in area

CINCINNATI — A local Boy Scout is taking a swing at helping underserved kids play tennis, even when they're alone.

Ved Deshmukh, who will soon be the youngest Eagle Scout in our region at just 14 years old, has built a tennis practice wall for the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation at Withrow University High School.

"Growing up, I didn't really have like too much access to a tennis court anywhere in my neighborhood so what I would frequently do is I would just like hit tennis balls against our garage cause that was like easily accessible to me at the time and I feel like that kind of faded into what you see right here," Deshmukh said.

The young tennis enthusiast, who now plays for the Cincinnati Country Day School tennis team, first picked up a racket when he was very young.

"I'd say maybe around 5 or 6," Deshmukh said.

For his Eagle Scout project, Deshmukh had to plan, develop and participate in a service project of his choosing. His love for tennis inspired his decision to build the practice wall.

"I chose those colors because it's what the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation motto had in them," Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh's family and other troop members helped him build, paint and hang the board.

Scout Master Aaron Knoop said Deshmukh is a model troop leader — "the kind of kid who's there for anybody whenever."

"I think his heart's in the right place. Absolutely in the right place," Knoop said.

Asher Hirch, lead coach with the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation, was thrilled when Deshmukh proposed the project.

"We were super pumped," Hirch said. "We had a wall here before, but it was falling apart."

The Cincinnati Tennis Foundation's mission aligns with Deshmukh's goal, with Hirch saying their goal is to give every kid an opportunity to play tennis for free.

"It's people like Ved and his family that make this possible," Hirch said.

For Deshmukh, the project represents more than just community service.

"To me, I think it just kind of symbolizes my love for tennis and my passion for teaching others how to play it," Deshmukh said.

The tennis courts and the practice wall at Withrow University High School are open to the public.