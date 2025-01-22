Cheviot community steps up to support family after fire destroys home

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Smoke filled the air fast as Clyde Allen Jr. woke his five kids, urging them to run out of the house.

He crawled into the room of his 5-year-old, who has autism, to make sure everyone got out safely.

That was Monday, when a fire destroyed the family's home. He and his kids were safe, but have been staying at a hotel since.

“Never something you think could happen to you," Allen said.

The ages of his kids range from 4-months-old to 14-years-old.

The family lost almost everything — including clothes, toys and diapers. Allen said it's been difficult, but he understands it could have been worse.

“Loss of property compared to a loss of life is no comparison," Allen said.

When some people in the Cheviot community heard about what happened to the Allen family, they instantly stepped up.

That includes Greg Lincoln, the general manager of Tire Discounters in Cheviot.

“It hit home," Lincoln said.

Lincoln has known Allen for some time and said he had to help. That's why, at his store, they're accepting donations on the family's behalf.

“I’m just trying to help with donation collection for the kids, to get the kids anything they might need," Lincoln said. "Diapers, clothes, shoes, anything to help them out.”

It's not just Lincoln: The Cheviot Elementary School is also accepting donations for the family.

“It’s insane to think that you go one day from having everything you need to next day not having anything," Lincoln said. "Anything helps at this point."

Allen said it means a lot to see people rally behind his family.

“It’s good to know that there’s people out there that are willing to help people period," Allen said.

Lincoln said the following items are needed and can be donated to his store at 6293 Glenway Ave or to Cheviot Elementary:



Men's clothes (Size Large)

Men's clothes (Size Small)

Toddler clothes (Size 5/6T)

Toddler clothes (Size 3T)

Clothes for three to six-month-old baby

Diapers size 1, 4 & 7

Baby wipes

Men's shoes (Size 10 & 13)

Toddler shoes (Size 8 & 11)

Lincoln also started a GoFundMe for the Allen family, which you can donate to here.