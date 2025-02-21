Butler County is first in Ohio to get seal of approval for travelers with accessibility needs

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Butler County is making Ohio history by becoming the first county in the state to get special recognition for its work to become more accessible.

Travel Butler County announced that it has joined Wheel the World's Destination Verification program, to let visitors know that the county is making huge efforts to be accessible to anyone with a disability.

Upgrades have been made to help those with vision or hearing loss or mobility issues, among others.

Travel Butler County Pickleball players at The Pickle Lodge

Travelers or residents can view Butler County's profile on Wheel the World's website. The site has a complete breakdown of accessibility at local hotels, attractions, museums, parks and even places to eat.

Wheel the World describes its "Destination Verified" designation as an "accessibility seal of approval" to help anyone looking for a place to visit and enjoy, with the comfort of knowing that their needs can be met.

“Basically it means they evacuated all the areas around Butler County so that there’s a website you can go to to find out what works for your certain needs," said Sarah Templeton Wilson, executive director of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park.

Learn more about the county's designation below:

Butler County verified by Wheel the World program providing travel opportunities for those with disabilities

Wilson showed WCPO 9 News around the park and museum, with some old and new accessibility features.

Ramps were installed when the museum opened, so anyone with mobility issues could see sculptures and paintings from the Ancient World.

A new feature has been added to allow those with vision issues to engage with the antiquities via a 3D-printed sculpture.

WCPO 9 News 3D-printed sculpture

"Clovernook was a wonderful partner and made these touch versions of our sculpture so that we could have them for our patrons who may be vision impaired," Wilson said.

Wilson told us that the park and museum will adjust font size and placement for signs to allow people to read them easier and install QR codes for its audio guide.

Over at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, it took months to make renovations that would give visitors the best possible experience.

“The biggest thing we’ve done is we’ve made the displays come to life," said Jack Dominic, the museum's executive director.

Domonic said the museum transformed its main entrance, which will help people get into the museum to avoid steps and tight corners. That project was one of many before the museum reopened in January.

"So getting rid of stairs, making ramps, building restrooms that you know can handle a wheelchair or a walker," said Domonic.

With the special designation and feature from Wheel the World, one county in the tri-state will help lead the way for accessibility and continue to improve for years to come.