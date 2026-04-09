Bullying cases more than double at Newport Independent Schools as parents demand answers

NEWPORT, Ky — Bullying and harassment continue to climb in the Newport Independent School District, pushing some parents to pull their children out altogether, while others say it's causing serious anxiety.

State data shows reported cases of bullying and harassment in the district more than doubled since the 2023-2024 school year.

Kentucky Department of Education

Newport's reported bullying for the 2024-2025 school year is higher than the state average.

Kentucky Department of Education

Brandi Lee is the guardian of an 8-year-old student at Newport Intermediate School, Jacori. For months, she has updated me on incidents in which Jacori has allegedly been picked on by one student at school.

"I tried to ask the principal if we could do a sit-down with the resource officer, his parent, me and the two kids to see what's going on, why he keeps targeting my kid," Lee said. "They told me no because of the safety regulations."

Jacori said he no longer wants to go to school. A student allegedly mocked him for having accidents at school and taunted him about his grandmother, who died recently, and his father.

"I'm just nervous something's going to happen," Jacori said.

When I asked Jacori how his teachers would respond when he reacts to bullying, he said he got in trouble for "talking back to the teacher."

"They told me he's flipped over seven chairs in the library because of the same kid, he's kicked gym equipment and just nothing seems to be done. It's like my kid is being targeted," Lee said.

Theresa Walker said her fourth-grade granddaughter, Aerion McCombs, has also been a target.

"Last year, with the bullying, I had to have my granddaughter partially hospitalized for six weeks. The bullying stopped at the end when they switched classes. This year, she's put in the same class of kids," Walker said. "It's just been one problem after another."

WATCH: Newport students, parents push for alternative solutions to tackle bullying

Newport students, parents push for alternative solutions to tackle bullying

Walker said she started volunteering at the school in an attempt to help.

"The teachers were screaming and yelling at the kids. I told them we have to do better because we're teaching them that's the appropriate thing to do," Walker said.

McCombs said she was told that if she didn't sit in her seat during what she described as a "mental breakdown," her grandmother would no longer be able to volunteer.

"The kids were calling her African, a monkey, mixed girl, biracial slurs and would tell that her mom didn't love her and that's why she doesn't have a mom, and all this is okay, that teachers don't say anything," Walker said.

McCombs said she does not feel heard when reporting an issue, and now she bites her nails and feet.

According to the Newport Independent School District's code of conduct, “bullying” refers to any unwanted verbal, physical or social behavior among students that:



Involves a real or perceived power imbalance

Is repeated or has the potential to be repeated

Occurs on school premises, on school-sponsored transportation, or at a school-sponsored event

Disrupts the education process



I reached out to Superintendent Matt Atkins with questions about how administrators and teachers responded to bullying incidents.

Atkins responded with a statement saying the district offers an anonymous tip line and encourages families to stay in close contact with school leaders.

"Student safety and well-being are our highest priorities. We have policies and procedures in place to investigate and address every bullying complaint brought to our attention. To support a culture of reporting, we provide the S.T.O.P. anonymous tipline and encourage families to stay in close contact with administration. I am always available to any parent who has concerns about their child's well-being."



Matt Atkins, Acting Superintendent, Class of 2000

"I wish they would understand they're doing more damage than good," Walker said.

De'Jah Gross covers education for WCPO. You can contact her here: