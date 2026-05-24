'Peace, hope and love' | Community members rally in East Westwood to curb violence through worship

CINCINNATI — Community members from neighborhoods across Cincinnati gathered in East Westwood on Saturday afternoon to speak out against violence and call for peace.

The event, put on by Peace Hope and Love Lifestyle, brought community activists, faith-based leaders and residents together at the corner of Baltimore and McHenry avenues with messages of unity.

Things kicked off with a prayer march, drawing young people from across Cincinnati.

One attendee told us it's all about "peace, hope and love."

WATCH: Community members rally to curb violence through worship

Community members rally in East Westwood to curb violence through worship

Churches in the neighborhood brought their worship outside as community members and faith-based leaders shared messages louder than passing car horns.

Longtime mentor Rodney Christian, who grew up around the corner from the Hope Resource Center he now serves, described the spirit of the march.

"We marched to stop the violence, to show love and give people the opportunity to talk to people, as you hear that horn blowing. We actually honk for peace for peace for love," Christian said.

Some drivers even joined in.

"Some people get out the car and start doing it with us," Christian said.

Christian said he hopes the event reaches those behind the violence in the neighborhood.

"I'm hoping it encourages them. I'm hoping they reach out and say, 'What can we do? How can they help us do the same thing?'" Christian said.

The gathering also honored the lives of the fatal shooting victims across the city, including 13-year-old Izrael Bishop, who was shot and killed in Winton Hills in February 2025.

"It definitely can be divided, and this will bring them together," one community member said.

Christian said consistency is key, showing up even when there has not been a recent tragedy.

"And you can't do this (only) when the violence occurs, after violence occurs, you have to be consistent. We already got stuff planned for next week, all right, and we have to do that," Christian said.

