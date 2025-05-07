'Better options, better outcomes' | Cincinnati author fights youth violence through children's books

CINCINNATI — Author Randall Daniels is working to prevent gun violence and save lives through his children's books, using a character inspired by his late mother.

Daniels created an anti-violence character named BOBO the Champ in 2022 to help steer kids away from violence.

"BOBO stands for better options, better outcomes," Daniels said.

"I've seen so many people roll dice losing freedom and their life."

Daniels said his mother, whom he lost at age 7, was the inspiration for the character.

"Mom's name was Bobby Bobo," Daniels said.

Growing up without his mother and an absent father led Daniels down a difficult path.

"I became a drug dealer at age 13," Daniels said.

He said the youth violence we see today mirrors his own experiences, which motivates him to make a difference through his BOBO curriculum in after-school programs across the Tri-State.

The program includes take-home therapy cards, critical thinking exercises, problem-solving activities and literacy practice.

"I want them to learn to think for themselves," Daniels said.

He believes certain societal dynamics contribute to violence among youth.

"We learn to settle conflict with violence," Daniels said.

"Every day think twice. New day to roll the dice with life. The street life comes with a price, death and sacrifice."

Students at Carson Elementary School are already benefiting from Daniels' mentorship.

"As you get older, you gotta learn and think before you do," Janyla, a student, said of what she's learned from BOBO.

Daniels has written eight books that are now sold in seven countries. He said he'll continue to emphasize that violence isn't the answer and that children can create bright futures for themselves in his work.

