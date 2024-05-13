'An administrative cleanup': Some Cincinnati leaders want to relax skateboarding penalties

CINCINNATI — It’s nearly impossible to skateboard on many of the sidewalks around Cincinnati’s Downtown and in Over-the-Rhine — at least legally — but now some city leaders want to relax those restrictions.

Currently, Cincinnati law bans skateboarding on streets with abutted buildings, which are buildings that sit close together or touch.

“We couldn't take it completely off the books, but like many things, there's a way in which you can lessen the impact,” said Council Member Reggie Harris.

Harris and Council Member Mark Jeffreys proposed the idea of relaxing penalties for skateboarding on public sidewalks.

The ordinance seeks to change what’s currently a criminal offense and instead make it a civil offense. The ordinance would also lower the fines for those violate the law.

“This is just kind of an administrative cleanup of the language,” Harris said.

Right now, the law makes it difficult for people to rely on skateboards in areas like Downtown.

“It really doesn't make skateboarding an option as a mode of transportation for a lot of people,” Jeffreys said.

Evan Walker, founder of the Cincinnati Skatepark Project, said he doesn’t think most people skating understand the laws. He said this change will be a good thing.

“Rather than adding another car to traffic or to parking concerns, people can get out and skate to work,” he said.

A city council committee voted to move the ordinance forward. The full city council will still need to approve it.