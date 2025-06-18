Bond raised to $5M for man accused of fatally stabbing Over-the-Rhine gym owner; new charges filed

CINCINNATI — A man accused of breaking into an Over-the-Rhine home and fatally stabbing gym owner Patrick Heringer was arraigned on new charges Wednesday.

Mordecia Black's bond was increased to $5 million at the request of the prosecution.

The prosecutor claimed that surveillance video provided by officials since Black was last in court warranted a higher bond.

Sarah Heringer, Patrick's widow, was present at Black's court appearance.

Since her husband's death, Heringer has been vocal in seeking answers from Cincinnati officials regarding why Black was "walking free."

"We are really happy with the bond and we'll be following this process closely throughout the entire time," said Heringer.

According to his attorney, Black was released from prison in January and was under post-release control, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

This means he was being supervised following the completion of his prison term. Initially, Black was placed in a halfway house and wore an ankle monitor.

Officials stated that parole officers had contact with Black six times between January 10 and February 11. However, when an officer attempted to visit Black on February 19, they were informed that he had left the halfway house immediately prior to their arrival. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was designated a "violator at large" within 24 hours of leaving.

Prosecutors said during Black's first court appearance that he was involved in a burglary in May, weeks before Heringer's death.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 15 for that burglary, but Black was not apprehended until June 5, when he was charged with murdering Heringer.

If convicted, Black faces a potential life sentence.

He was indicted this week on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and trespassing.