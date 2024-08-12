Advocates urge the community to prioritize children's mental health; 'pay attention to your kids'

CINCINNATI — As children, teachers, administrators and staff prepare to be back in the classroom, part of the Cincinnati area gathered in Roselawn for a back-to-school "Jump Off" taking place Sunday afternoon at the Valley Shopping Center parking lot.

The event was filled with family-friendly fun, including basketball, bounce castles, food and dancing. Uniforms of all colors were available for kids who are enrolled in private academies. There was also a ticket raffle and prizes that included gift cards to Kroger's and toys for children.

Boys and girls getting ready to fill up their book bags and sharpen their pencils also got to sharpen up their first day of school look, by getting haircuts from a nearby salon or barber college.

Dozens of people enjoying the gathering, and the people behind the event grateful for the turnout.

“It took us by surprise, cause we didn’t image it would be this big,” said Twala Taylor-Wills, Assistant Principal at Cincinnati Technology Academy and one of the driving forces to bring this "Jump Off" event to life.

As the afternoon winded down, a local pastor brought the excited crowd together in prayer, sending out blessings to students, families and their schools, offering them comfort and support ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.

The event was all about bringing people closer together, and showing support for students and schools.

“The togetherness, the togetherness of seeing us come together not for something violent that happened in the city. But coming together to support for families to, you know, provide for their kids," said Taylor-Wills.

Besides helping kids with tangible items they need for school, the focus of the day was also having conversations about mental health, to show kids their support in their struggles.

Rae Hines - WCPO 9 News

Charles Wiley, a local motivational speaker and the CEO of "Let's Get It Productions", a Cincinnati-based mentor program, gave his recommendations to parents trying to find ways to discuss mental health with their children.

"Pay attention to your kids. Understand when they start changing, when they start, like, having different moods, different thoughts, something going on in their life. And if you can’t get them to open up, find somebody that can,” said Wiley.

His organization helps kids with processing struggles, and helping teach them skills like chess or projects around the house, link plumbing or electrical work.

Wiley said he's gone through his own mental health struggles, and uses his experience and growth to inspire young people to address their own challenges.

The event brought together a massive collection of sponsors and donors including: 'LaTouch Cosmetology, Let's Get It Productions, Talbert House, Urban League, Premier Barber College, Step Up Cincinnati, The Dukesters Restaurant & Catering, Brandy's Lounge, Motion House, Women's Better Me, Green Day Group, Express Wings and more,' according to a flier from the event.